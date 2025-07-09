The Chicago Sky could really use a win. Chicago has a record of 5-13 as they approach the mid point in the regular season. The Sky really seem to miss Courtney Vandersloot, who is out for the rest of the season. Chicago got some surprise injury news on Wednesday that could keep one of their best players out of action.

Sky forward Angel Reese is reportedly questionable with a leg injury for Wednesday's matchup against the Wings, per Sara Jane Gamelli.

This should be a surprise to Sky fans as Reese played 36 minutes in Tuesday's heartbreaking loss against the Mystics. Reese did not leave that game with an injury either.

The most likely scenarios are that Reese did not know the severity of her injury until the next day, or that she acquired the injury sometime after Tuesday's game.

Either way, Reese's injury puts the Sky in a tough spot at a crucial point in the regular season.

Reese is in the middle of a career year. She is averaging 13.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game in 2025. Her shooting percentage is okay at 41.5%. Chicago needs to get her back into the lineup ASAP.

The Sky will face the Wings at 8PM ET in Chicago, with or without Angel Reese.

Sky's Angel Reese named cover athlete for NBA 2K26

Thankfully, it is not all bad news for the Sky on Wednesday.

This news comes on the same day that Reese was announced as the cover athlete for the WNBA Edition of NBA 2K26. She joins Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Standard Edition) and New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony (Superstar Edition) as cover athletes for the game.

Reese is the latest WNBA star to grace the cover of the NBA 2K series. Two-time MVP A'Ja Wilson was the cover athlete for last year's WNBA Edition.

Unsurprisingly, Reese was all smiles when she reacted to the announcement on social media.

“COVERGIRL. THANK YOU @nba2k 🥺❤️”

She followed up with a second post, writing,

“Of course we do everything BIG. Why not debut my signature shoe on the cover of NBA2K ?!?!🙂‍↔️”

Sky fans will have to wait until September 5th to get their hands on the game.