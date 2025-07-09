The Indiana Pacers suffered a brutal loss in free agency after Myles Turner opted to sign a four-year, $108.9 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. With the club losing its star center, head coach Rick Carlisle opened up about what led to Turner's departure.

During a guest appearance on the “Green Light with Chris Long,” produced by Yote House Media, Carlisle admitted that losing Turner is a huge loss for the Pacers. However, the 65-year-0ld head coach explained that he believes the Bucks gave Myles Turner an ultimatum he couldn't refuse.

“Losing Myles Turner is a significant loss for our team,” said Rick Carlisle. “I mean, the guy has been a terrific player; he had a great season. Look, we were talking to [his agent] about him returning, and really kind of out of nowhere, Milwaukee decided to waive Damian Lillard and stretch his contract, stretch his money, out over whatever number of years he could do it by rule, and then they created space to sign Myles.

“I think what probably happened –– and this is part of negotiations in any sport –– a team will say, ‘Hey look, we have this offer, it's this much over this many years, but if we make this offer, we need to know that you're going to take it and not shop it.' I believe that is what probably happened with Milwaukee. They just jumped at it, and there was never a chance to counter. Those things happen. And when they do, you just gotta keep going.”

Losing Myles Turner is a less-than-ideal situation for the Pacers, especially considering the team just participated in the NBA Finals. However, Indiana may be in the midst of a mini-rebuild with Tyrese Haliburton already ruled out for the entire 2025-26 season. It's a chance for Rick Carlisle and the club to prepare for a 2026 offseason that is said to be a deep free agency class.

Turner leaves the Pacers after playing for the franchise for 10 seasons. He proved to be a reliable asset during his tenure in Indiana. The 6-foot-11 center ended the 2024-25 campaign averaging 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 48.1% from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the three-point line.