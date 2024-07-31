When MJF decided to beat the absolute bricks off of Daniel Garcia after he failed to dethrone Will Ospreay as the International Champion, it seemed like AEW was building up to something huge.

After being gassed up as one of AEW's new stars, Garcia was finally set to work a program with one of the promotion's top stars, and in doing so, he would hopefully become a star in his own right, and not just through his dance moves that have weirdly take the internet by storm.

… or did it?

That's right, since that fateful episode of Dynamite, Garcia has been nowhere to be found, and MJF actually secured the title win in AEW and is now the reigning and defending American Champion, much to the anger of the “Commonwealth Kingpin.”

What gives? Is Garcia injured? Does AEW have a bigger story planned? Well, in the opinion of Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, the decision to the uncertainty surrounding Garcia's future contract status, as they wanted to soft write him off of television just in case he ended up signing with WWE when his current deal expires.

“When they did the angle, he had not signed a new contract,” Meltzer explained via EWrestling News. “I had asked around, and it wasn't like people thought he was leaving. But I don't know. Do you know more?”

“What I know is when they did that angle, they were aware that he may not be back,” Alvarez added. “So the angle was done in case he doesn't come back. If he does come back, they have a storyline feud with MJF. I know he had been thinking about it, or he had told people he had been thinking about what he was going to do, which he should do…I don't think it's 100 percent that he's coming back, I will say that, but I don't think that he's re-signed or decided to leave yet. That was one of the reasons why he was taken out in that storyline.”

Alright, well there you go; if Garcia returns, he'll get to wrestle one of the biggest stars in AEW right around All In, and his stock will elevate considerably as a result. And if he leaves, well, AEW got to do a Ricochet and write him off in a major way, making MJF look all the more dastardly and making Ospreay's match at All In all the more important.

Daddy Magic knows someone will avenge Daniel Garcia in AEW

Speaking of Garcia's potential exit from AEW for the maybe greener pastures of NXT, there are still members of Tony Khan's roster who don't feel very good about how MJF massacred his boy, including “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard, who sort of serves as DG's moral compass and father figure.

Discussing his injuries at the hands of MJF with Renee Paquette on Close Up, Menard noted that he wants to make sure the “Salt of the Earth” gets what's coming to him, as someone needs to stand up for Garcia.

“I mean, it's been a 180, if I'm being honest with you. I know AEW's been around for five years now, so there's a good sample size of the person that he's become. You want to know why I felt like I could trust him in that moment? The day that I met Max, he was a young man. He was almost, I don't want to say shy, but just seemed like a sweetheart of a guy, did all the right things, shaking the hands, asking questions, but genuine. Why did I trust him? Because I remember the guy that I had met, and I was like, maybe we're coming back to that. He had been pretty good to Danny the weeks leading up, and the second that he kicked Danny down low, there it was. It's on me,” Menard explained via Fightful.

“You want to say karma will get him, yeah. I would love to think that. But if you look at the way things are going, that's what he wants. He gets what he wants without fail. I don't even know what to say about it. Something's going to get him. Something will get him at some point.”

Should TK book a match between Menard and MJF to give the former a chance to defend Garcia's honor? Yes, he absolutely should, as even if it's a quick squash that leaves “Daddy Magic” bruised and bloody, it will ultimately lead to a much bigger payoff at some point in the future.