Team USA team secured their spot in the quarterfinals and improved to 2-0 in the 2024 Paris Olympics with a 103-86 win over South Sudan on Wednesday. After the game, Kevin Durant commended both Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum—who did not see action in the opener against Serbia—for embracing their roles on the team.

“Last game, we had a champion and an all-NBA guy not play any minutes, and tonight we had an MVP not play any minutes. They didn’t complain. We had guys who stepped up and filled those roles perfectly,” said Kevin Durant, the four-time Olympian via Ben Golliver.

Team USA's Olympic lineup adjustments

The lineup adjustments allowed the Americans to field a more versatile team, better equipped to handle South Sudan's athleticism and perimeter shooting, which had been problematic during their July 22 game in London.

South Sudan hit 14 of 33 three-point attempts during the exhibition, a fact that Steve Kerr highlighted when talking about their team's speed.

On Sunday, Kerr used Embiid in a more traditional front-line role to counter Serbian center Nikola Jokic.

Nine days after LeBron James led a game-winning drive in the final moments to secure a narrow victory over South Sudan in a London exhibition, Team USA adjusted their starting lineup and increased their intensity. They cruised to a win over South Sudan, improving to a 2-0 record in Group C.

Embiid, who chose to play for the U.S. rather than Cameroon or France, had started in all pre-Olympic games and the opener against Serbia. For the game against South Sudan, Kerr opted for Anthony Davis in the starting five and used Bam Adebayo as a reserve. Adebayo was out of his mind off the bench, leading the team with 18 points.

Joel Embiid, the 2022-23 NBA MVP, did not play against South Sudan, marking him as the only player with a DNP-CD. Post-game, Kerr clarified that this decision was purely based on matchup strategy, and Embiid is expected to return to the starting lineup for the team's final group game against Puerto Rico alongside LeBron James, Steph Curry, Devin Booker, and Jrue Holiday.

Embiid's benching followed Kerr's decision to bench both Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton in Team USA's 110-84 victory over Serbia in their Olympic opener just three days earlier.

Everyone pitching in for Team USA's victory over South Sudan

Davis, who contributed eight points and seven rebounds, suffered a minor tweak to his right ankle in a clash with South Sudan's Wenyen Gabriel, the Los Angeles Lakers center confirmed he was “100 percent” afterward.

Kevin Durant scored 14 points, while LeBron James chipped in with 12. Every American player scored except Joel Embiid, who did not see any action. Steph Curry started the game missing his first seven shots, but it didn't impact the result with his ultra-talented teammates.

Team USA tallied 29 assists on 37 made baskets, leading 55-36 at halftime and assisting on 17 of their 19 first-half field goals. The team finished with a shooting percentage of 53% from the field and 43% from three-point range, with 11 different players contributing to the scoring.

The U.S. will wrap up Group C play against Puerto Rico (0-2) on Saturday. Serbia (1-1), which defeated Puerto Rico 107-66 behind Jokic's performance earlier Wednesday, will take on South Sudan (1-1) that same day. Both Serbia and South Sudan will be vying for a spot in the quarterfinals.