After watching the professional wrestling world dazzle at Pac versus Lio Rush, at Toni Storm throwing down with Taya Valkyrie, and Hologram dazzle once more as Tony Khan's first-ever homegrown gimmick, fans were afforded the final AEW match of the night in Arlington, Texas, with Dustin Rhodes and the Von Erich brothers, Marshall and Ross – yes, the same family as The Iron Claw – battle the Undisputed Kingdom for the vacant Ring of Honor Six-Man World Tag Team Championships.

Would fans finally get to see a title change on a Battle of the Belts? Well, technically speaking the answer was no, as technically no one held them to begin with, but hey, that didn't stop fans from getting real into the match, especially when two of the most important families in professional wrestling history, the Von Erichs and the Rhodes, came out on top with a massive win in front of a hot Texas crowd.

Addressing the crowd in Arlington, Rhodes celebrated becoming a champion 36 years into his career, noting that he couldn't have picked two better partners to win the titles with.

“Guys, I'm going to be honest with you for a second, this is surreal, this is a surreal moment for me. I'm 55 years old and I've been doing this for a long time, 36 years. And I can, and I promise you this from the bottom of my heart, I can say this because I had no idea man, this is very special because the two families that we have, the Von Erichs and the Rhodes,” Dustin Rhodes told the crowd in Arlington, Texas.

“I never in a million years thought I would be standing here with the Von Erichs in the ring and win six-man gold. It is an incredible honor to be standing here in front of you, Kevin, your two boys who are incredibly athletic, I mean are just going to shoot to the moon because of the talent they have, it is incredible to watch these guys even with my big old ass out there selling, watching them do drop kicks higher than anybody in the godd**n world. I have won a lot of titles, over the 36 years and titles are very special to have in this business right? And everybody who gets in wants or should want to be World Heavyweight Champion. That hasn't come to me but of all the titles that I have won, I can honestly say this one feels the best. This one feel the rightest, this is Texas baby, this is what we do. I don't know if this match was thought of a month ago, but it came together quick, and by god, we're standing here, the Rhodes and the Von Erichs, the ROH Six-Man World Tag Team Champions!

“Before I give it to the boys here, I just want to as one thing to Kevin, it has been an honor my entire life to watch you, watch my father, watch your brothers, your father, all the greats who came before me , they're watching all the greats that came before me. It's awesome and I appreciate everything you've done for this business, I love you to death, like my brother.”

For a wrestler like Rhodes who has not only been handed some tough gimmicks through the years but also had to watch his brother become the biggest active professional wrestling star in the world today, securing a title win of his own has to feel pretty good, especially since it's been a decade since he could call himself a champion.

And the best part? He got to do it with the Von Erichs, who were very celebratory of his willingness to help them become champions too.

The Von Erichs can finally hand Kevin Von Erich gold

Clearly touched by what Rhodes had to say, Kevin Von Erich got in on the fun, addressing the crowd in Texas alongside his sons for the first time since their title wins.

“Dustin, I knew you were made out of hard steel, I knew you were Texas tough, and when I asked you to do this, you stepped up,” Kevin Von Erich told the fans in Texas. “Boy I will tell you the Von Erichs owe you one, great match, great job, and the people love you here in Texas. ”

Handing the mic off to his younger son Marshall, Kevin sat back and watched his sons enjoy their moment, even if they would inevitably turn things back around to celebrate their family legacy

“We love you, Texas. I want to take a second to thank my dad, this man has believed in me and my brother from the start. In 2012 at the Pro Wrestling Noah Dojo, two kids didn't know what we were doing, he knew, he said we'd be at the top one day. Even though we didn't believe him, we held a strong, trusted dog, and this day came. My brother and I, we're on a mission right around this age, the age that we are at, and so we want to pick up that torch, finish this story, and write our own,” Marshall Von Erich declared.

“I told my dad, ‘One day, Dad, we're going to prove you right, and we're going to give you belts. Had, here's the day, right now. We love you, Texas, thank you and goodnight. ”

And with that, the AEW/Ring of Honor digital exclusive segment came to an end, with Kevin Von Erich holding up a pair of belts in his massive Iron Claws, symbolizing that even in 2024, you should never bet against a Von Erich, let alone two, in the state of Texas.