The sight of Jayson Tatum getting no playing time was definitely new to basketball fans. It happened during Team USA's inaugural Olympic victory over Serbia, and it even became a trending topic on social media. Nevertheless, Tatum himself wasn't bothered. In fact, the Boston Celtics star actually felt that the experience was “humbling.”

“You win a championship, new contract, 2k25 cover, Sports Illustrated…So after all of this, it's definitely a humbling experience,” Tatum said, per SportsCenter.

Tatum — along with Tyrese Haliburton — were the only players who didn't see action during Team USA's opening win on Sunday. Many Celtics fans were bothered by this, considering how the forward just led his team to the promised land during the recently concluded NBA season.

Head coach Steve Kerr even admitted that he “felt like an idiot” for sitting out the 26-year-old versus the Serbs. To be fair, benching a player who averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this past season would probably make any coach dwell on his decision.

Still, it's also not hard to give Kerr some slack, considering the amount of star power within Team USA's roster. Looking at the forwards, Kevin Durant and LeBron James are present in the lineup. Furthermore, inserting Tatum as a ball-handler would make no sense either.

Jayson Tatum finally sees action on Wednesday

Regardless, Kerr gave the forward his due minutes on Wednesday against South Sudan. Tatum was part of the starting lineup, playing 17 minutes to finish with four points, five rebounds and a blocked shot. To kick things off on a high note, his first-ever Paris basket was a dunk from a lob pass by Stephen Curry.

And to the delight of Boston fans, all three Celtics players on the roster contributed to Team USA's 103-86 win. Derrick White had 10 points and three steals while Jrue Holiday added five points. Both players saw action off the bench, providing that gritty, defensive presence at the guard spot.

Team USA runs away with their second win

Ahead of the game, many expected it to be a dogfight, considering how Team USA won by just a point in their exhibition game with South Sudan prior to the Olympics. However, the Americans took it up a notch on Wednesday. By the end of the first quarter, Team USA already led by 12. At halftime, the cushion swelled to 19 points.

During the second half, South Sudan kept trying to trim the lead to single digits, but an 11-point difference (in the third) was the closest they got. The Americans held their ground, garnering another statement win.

Bam Adebayo led the team with 18 points and seven boards while Kevin Durant added 14 points.

With two wins under their belt, Team USA now has a ticket to the quarterfinals. They'll be finishing off their Group C games against Puerto Rico on Saturday, August 3 at 11:15 a.m. ET.