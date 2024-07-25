After hinting at a singles program between Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker since the latter officially returned to the promotion at Forbidden Door, AEW decided to shake things up in a major way at Blood & Guts, having former NWA World Women's Champion Kamille destroy the DMD after her win over Hikaru Shida, before officially siding with the “CEO.”

Now, for fans of professional wrestling as a whole or even just of AEW, Kamille needs no introduction, as she was the NWA World Women's Champion for over 800 days from 2021-23 and has actually appeared in Tony Khan's company before promoting her match with Leyla Hirsch at NWA EmPowerrr, but pairing her up with Mone is truly surprising as they have no pre-existing connection together… unless, of course, the “CEO” needs backup because another former AEW Women's Champion is nearing her return after over a year away: Jamie Hayter.

Think about it; Fightful reported earlier this week that there were discussions about how to bring Hayter back to AEW, and while her return isn't coming this week or even next, adding her to the fray during All In season could make for an amazing moment for fans who have been waiting over 400 days to see her back. With Kamille now in place as Mone's heater, the Diesel to her Shawn Michaels, who knows, maybe Hayter can provide the same punch to Baker as she gets back into in-ring shape, with tag team matches and outside assistance helping to neutralize the “CEO's advantage.”

Could this all be independent? Sure, but considering all of the dominoes that have already dropped and all the time left before All In, if Mone and Kamille continue to beat up on Baker with no answer from DMD, maybe she will call on an old friend to settle the score in a few weeks time.

Tony Khan and Kamille have been hinting at AEW pairing for months

While Kamille's addition to the AEW roster has been one of the worst-kept secrets in professional wrestling, as she announced she's been signed since February and she's been seen backstage at All Elite Land in the interim, media members still had to ask questions about the pairing over the past six months, as paying a wrestler to not wrestle is unusual, even for a billionaire like TK.

Asked about Kamille back in February by Steve Falls, Khan put over the former NWA World Women's Champion for being a dominant in-ring performer, noting that he's scouted her in the past and considers her a great fit.

“Kamille is a great free agent in wrestling. Never say never,” Khan told Falls via Fightful. “Certainly, Kamille is somebody we've scouted and somebody I have a lot of respect for, and I've enjoyed her matches and enjoyed when I met her. She would certainly be a great fit in AEW at any time and certainly somebody we would keep under consideration.”

It's true. Khan paid for NWA's EmPowerrr PPV, where Kamille wrestled Hirsch, and even promoted the match on AEW television. The then-NWA World Women's Champion looked like an absolute star compared to the “Legit” sub-5-foot grappler.

Still, while all signs pointed to Kamille in AEW, that didn't stop her from keeping things open in her own interview with Fall, noting that she's a huge fan of how Shawn Michaels does business in NXT too, even if she appreciates TK's feedback too.

“Never say never is great in professional wrestling. I mean, look at CM Punk going back to WWE. Literally never say never,” Kamille told Fall via Fightful. “Once again I just appreciated so much that that he's even taking the time out to look at my work, to enjoy my matches, watch my promos. I had conversations with Shawn Michaels and I had no clue that Shawn Michaels had any idea who in the world I was and found out he was a big fan. Stuff like that blew my mind, and it was super humbling and amazing. To hear Tony have such nice feedback when you asked him the question the other day, was really refreshing.”

Why did it take six months for Kamille to debut in AEW? Well, maybe it was to legitimatize Mone as her own person, instead of being part of a group right away, or maybe it's because Jamie Hayter has finally been cleared to return to action – not that such a thing has been announced – and the AEW creative team wants to have some tag team matches between the two women? Either way, “The Brickhouse” is officially #AllElite, and the real winners of the announcement are professional wrestling fans, as Kamille truly is a talent of note in professional wrestling.