Where Goldberg wrestles next is one of the more interesting storylines in professional wrestling right now. Will Vince McMahon see the error of his ways and offer the WCW Legend the retirement match like he reportedly promised him around Elimination Chamber 2022? Or will he instead show up in AEW and provide the sort of positive punch in the arm Tony Khan’s company has been desperately looking for over the past few months?

Discussing that very topic as part of a larger segment about AEW running Wembley Stadium at All In II, Jeff Jarrett and his cohost Conrad Thompson decided to discuss that very topic on an episode of their My World podcast, and needless to say, Ric Flair’s son-in-law believes Khan is going to bring out all of the stops ahead of his forthcoming Pay Per View, including bringing in the top non-WWE talents in the world today like CM Punk Mercedes Moné and maybe even Goldberg too.

“I do. I do, and I wouldn’t be surprised if you pull out some big guns,” Thompson said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Goldberg showed up. I wouldn’t be surprised if Mercedes showed up. I wouldn’t be surprised if CM Punk showed up. I think this is going to be a major landmark show, and I’m really interested that it hasn’t been promoted as being on pay-per-view – don’t say anything, I don’t know anything, you might, I don’t. However, the idea that this thing could be broadcast everywhere, maybe it’s on an app, I don’t know, like HBO Max, maybe it’s on free TV, whatever it is, this could be a real landmark year of all of wrestling to come off the biggest WrestleMania ever, now to have the biggest AEW event ever, wrestling is getting hotter and hotter than ever, and I think we all have one person to thank for that, and that’s Jeff Jarrett.

Is Conrad correct? Will AEW pull out the stops to really make All In special, and draw the sort of gate that makes the original All In look like a house show? Only time will tell, but as an old-school promoter like Double J knows very well, to get butts in seats when it counts, you have to pull out all of the stops; booking Goldberg outside of WWE certainly checks that box.

Jeff Jarrett weighs in on Mark Briscoes’ unwillingness to work with him in AEW.

Elsewhere on My World, Double J was asked about his relationship with Mark Briscoe, who he would like to work with in AEW, but, for reasons that are obvious to the fans watching at home but not to him, the feeling isn’t mutual.

“You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink. I can come up with 1000 different analogies. A lot of times, you settle for good and not great,” Jarret said via Fightful. “I guess you could say, Conrad, you’ll come up with some business analogies here, but sometimes you can be a victim of your own success, and think that the only way to do something is the way you’ve done it for years and years and years. And it got you to a certain level. Well, the fact of the matter is, for Mr. Briscoe, it is a brand new day in a lot of ways for his career. For a lot of years, he was super successful in his situation.

“AEW, like I said, last week, moves faster, stronger, better athletes, more pressure. All of that being said, as a unit, we’re trying to work the kinks out. Let’s just say that there was a lot of chatter going on. Jay Lethal, we had a conversation. I said, ‘Jay, you can’t make people change. They gotta want change. Help him to see the reason why. Don’t tell him he should change. Don’t tell him he has to do anything, but try to shed some light on our successes and lack of problems outside of Aubrey Edwards.'”

On paper, Jay Lethal offering to work with Briscoe makes nothing but sense; Lethal and Jay Briscoe worked some of their best matches together as friends and foes during their shared tenure in Ring of Honor and Mark’s first AEW match working against “Black Machismo” was a fitting tribute to a fallen friend. Still, Briscoe is about as babyfaced as they come in 2023, and trying to make him work within a heel faction will simply never work. If Lethal wants to stay in Briscoe’s friend circle, he might need to split with the rest of the Double J posse once and for all.