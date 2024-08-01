Novak Djokovic takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2024 Olympics tennis men's singles quarterfinals. Our 2024 Olympics tennis odds series has our Djokovic Tsitsipas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Djokovic Tsitsipas.

This is a richly fascinating match at the Olympic tennis tournament. More than a match, it's really a moment. It's a moment of truth for Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Think back to the 2021 French Open men's singles final, played on the same patch of red clay — Court Philippe Chatrier — as this Olympic quarterfinal at Stade Roland Garros in Paris. Tsitsipas, seeking his first major championship, bolted to a two-set lead. Tsitsipas is most comfortable on clay. It is the surface he grew up playing on in Greece. Clay rewards his world-class topspin forehand more than any other surface does. His heavy ball gets more spin, more weight, and a bigger bounce which is tougher for opponents to control. Clay also helps Tsitsipas because Stef is not as strong a defensive player as many of his highly-ranked peers on the professional tour. Tsitsipas has a noticeably weak return of serve. Clay reduces the severity of that liability for Tsitsipas. His strengths are augmented and his weaknesses are reduced on clay. This was his moment, up two sets over a struggling Djokovic, to lift a major trophy and achieve a long-sought career goal.

Tsitsipas couldn't hold the lead. As soon as Djokovic broke Tsitsipas and took a third-set lead, the next 30 minutes spiraled on Tsitsipas. He lost the fourth set in a blowout. He put up a fight in the fifth set, but by that time, Djokovic had stopped missing shots. The man widely acknowledged as the GOAT of men's tennis remained in control throughout the set and won in five.

Tsitsipas, one could argue, has never fully recovered from that loss. He did meet Djokovic in another major final at the Australian Open but didn't come nearly as close to winning. Now, with Carlos Alcaraz ascendant and Jannik Sinner much improved, Tsitsipas faces a world in which it will be extremely hard for him to win big titles … but here is his chance in Paris. He is not playing best-of-five sets. The Olympic quarterfinals are only best of three. If Tsitsipas wants to win a big championship, Olympic gold might be the best he can hope for, and here is his moment of truth against Djokovic. It's quite a collection of circumstances.

Here are the Novak Djokovic-Stefanos Tsitsipas 2024 Olympics Tennis odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Tennis Odds: Novak Djokovic-Stefanos Tsitsipas Odds

Game spread

Djokovic -3.5 games: -140

Tsitsipas +3.5 games: -105

Money line

Djokovic: -310

Tsitsipas: +245

To win first set

Djokovic: -215

Tsitsipas: +172

Total games in match

Over 22.5: -105

Under 22.5: -135

Djokovic to win in straight (two) sets: -120

Tsitsipas to win at least one set: -120

How To Watch Novak Djokovic vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas

TV: CNBC / USA Network / E!

Stream: Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

*Watch Novak Djokovic vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Novak Djokovic Could Cover The Spread

Djokovic just handled Rafael Nadal. He has actually been a better player since his torn meniscus in early June than he was before the injury. Djokovic has never won an Olympic gold medal in men's singles. Here is his path. He smells it. He wants it. He usually gets what he wants.

Why Stefanos Tsitsipas Could Cover The Spread

It's clay, it's best of three, and it's a moment of redemption for Stef. He's going to go all-out, and even if he loses 7-6, 7-5, he still covers the spread. That could certainly be the scoreline.

Final Novak Djokovic vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Prediction & Pick

There's little doubt that Djokovic will win. He's the alpha, Stef the beta, in this matchup. However, Stef could certainly keep it close. The tragedy of Tsitsipas is not that he loses, but that he comes close to winning and then can't close the sale. We're leaning Djokovic but recommend you pass on this one.

