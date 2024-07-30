When news broke that Bobby Lashley and MVP were on their way out of WWE when their contracts expire in the not-too-distant future, fans immediately took to social media to discuss the promotion's decision to let the duo walk, especially when a Hurt Business reunion was right there for the taking.

Discussing the decision to let Lashley and MVP go on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T let it be known that he's down to see a Hurt Business reunion at some point in the future, as he's a fan of both performers and the work they've put on tape over the years.

“Bobby Lashley and MVP's contracts are coming up relatively soon. It's all kinds of rumors, speculation, innuendo about what's going on with Bobby Lashley and MVP. They may be leaving, it's nothing concrete yet,” Booker T explained via 411 Mania. “But there's word that they may be reforming the Hurt Business in AEW. That's definitely got to be speculation. I wouldn't imagine that anybody will be talking about something like that this early before anybody would have ever even set one foot out of the company. And I know it's gonna be a lot of — if these two guys were to leave WWE, there is going to be a lot of talk or rumor of where they're going to show up next.”

Alright, cool, so Lashley, MVP, and some other performers are heading to AEW, right? Where they can run wild as a faction with much more creative freedom versus what WWE allowed them to do with the incredibly over faction. More likely than not, yes, but that doesn't mean AEW is a forgone conclusion, as, in Booker's opinion, they might be better off in TNA for one very specific reason.

Booker T believes Bobby Lashley should go to TNA over AEW

Asked by co-host Jon Alba where he would like to see Bobby Lashley and company wrestle in the future, AEW, TNA, or New Japan Pro Wrestling, the former member of Harlem Heat initially declared the promotion formerly known at Impact.

“TNA. I think they would be able to get some use in. See, the thing is, when you go to Japan, it's just work over there. I could be wrong, but I don't think — we don't actually hear about it, so maybe I'm not wrong. Going over to Japan, you're just gonna be working. It ain't about your promo skills, it ain't about how really good you look as a group or anything like that. I think when the Bullet Club went over there and they were doing the best work, it was the matches that they would be producing. It wasn't those guys just being together as a group. Am I right or wrong on that? Do you agree with me on that?…

“Bobby's gonna look good. Of course Shelton, he's gonna look good. MVP is going to be the frontman. But as far as being able to go out there and really cut the promos and put a spotlight on that thing from a showmanship perspective, that's not going to happen in Japan. I think it can happen in TNA. It can happen in AEW. But just like you said, in AEW there are just so many guys that they could get lost in the shuffle there. How much play will we see from the Hurt Business? What kind of angles would they be in that could really highlight the group like that? I don't know. I could be wrong, but we'll see how this thing plays out.”

Why, you may wonder, should TNA be the play for the Hurt Business or whatever moniker they take on in the future? Well, in Booker's opinion, it comes down to one performer above all others: Moose.

“Are these guys going to end up All Elite as the new and improved Hurt Business? Or are they gonna go to TNA and create the new and improved Hurt Business over there? Because just imagine if they did go there. And perhaps it'd be Shelton, MVP, and they add Moose. And then you got the new Hurt Business, the new and improved New Power Generation Hurt Business. And the reason I say that is because it's not so saturated in TNA, where these guys are seen and highlighted on a weekly basis. That's what I see. They could end up in AEW, of course they probably would make a whole lot more money in AEW. But if done right in TNA, the money will be there for them because they will still be able to go out and work and do other projects and do other things. And to be able to build something like that, for me I think that's a win-win situation over there.”

Now granted, AEW has a few performers who could shine in the Hurt Business, as Keith Lee – if he's healthy – could lap Cedric Alexander many times over as a heavy who could also put in work in a tag team if need be. Then again, if WWE still has some interest in Lashley and the feeling is mutual, maybe a run in TNA would allow the group to get back together, prove they can still go, and ultimately return to RAW or SmackDown as part of an invasion angle. Considering WWE allowed MVP to show up at Bloodsport to face off against Josh Barnett, that might actually be the play.