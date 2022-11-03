DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE Season 1 – Everything you need to know

DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE finally launches with its first season. Here’s everything you need to know about the game and the season.

Coming out on my birthday on October 5, 2022, DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE has been enjoying moderate success with a small group of gamers loyally playing the game. More players are expected to come in as the game now launches Season 1, with a lot of skins to earn and other content to unlock for enterprising players.

For those who are not informed, DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE is a survival action game featuring Battle Royale-esque PvP gameplay, set in the world of LET IT DIE, playing out in the violent survival TV show called DEATH JAMBOREE, where the player is a contestant.

The first season includes a collection of cosmetics, new weapons, and new maps. The update includes:

Twin Knives, a brand-new weapon type that prioritizes speed and mobility.

a brand-new weapon type that prioritizes speed and mobility. Additional weapon variants for the Machete, Katana, Hammer, Arms, and Buzzsaw.

Two new arena Units with twisted designs perfect for the blood bath.

Tower of Thunder , an abandoned research center filled with toxic winged insects.

, an abandoned research center filled with toxic winged insects. Mystic Cave , a limestone cave filled with hiding spots players can use to get a jump on their opponents.

, a limestone cave filled with hiding spots players can use to get a jump on their opponents. The LET IT DIE Collection Vol. 1, featuring a limited-time Metro Fighter skin in the Shop and an Uncle Death shield skin players can receive as a free login bonus.

While the game itself doesn’t have a lot of players right now, publishers GunhgHo Online Entertainment and developers SUPERTRICK GAMES hope that introducing new content for the game will entice players to try it out and to keep loyal members from leaving. Hopefully, this works, as live service games have been failing left and right recently, and DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE’s colorful and unique world does not deserve to just die on the wayside.