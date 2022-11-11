Published November 11, 2022

The Denver Broncos had a big win in Week 8 that snapped a four-game slump, and they emerge from a Week 9 bye hoping to continue their winning ways. The Broncos are hoping to win their fourth game of the season as they face the Tennessee Titans on the road in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will move the Broncos a bit closer to second place in the AFC West. Here are our Broncos Week 10 predictions as they take on the Titans.

The Broncos are back in play following a bye week, and fans are wondering if they can build on their victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8. Denver will face Tennessee, which has yet to decide which quarterback will start in Week 10. Regardless of who starts, though, Denver’s defense will be focused on stopping star running back Derrick Henry.

Meanwhile, the Titans appeared to be on track to win their sixth straight game last week, but they let the lead slip away before falling in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs. Tennessee will certainly hope to send a statement early against Denver after coming so close last week.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Broncos in their Week 10 game against the Titans.

4. Greg Dulcich continues as TE1

Broncos TE Greg Dulcich will return from the bye week trying to see if his usage will continue to be strong. Before Week 9, the rookie tight end had increased his snap share to 80 percent, and he now faces a Titans defense that has been poor at best in stopping opposing TEs.

Because of the Broncos’ offensive struggles and Russell Wilson’s inconsistent play, all of Denver’s skill players have also been inconsistent. Having said that, Dulcich is getting clear TE1 usage. We have him easily going for 60+ yards in this game.

3. Courtland Sutton continues to struggle for yardage

Denver WR Courtland Sutton has seen a slight drop in target share in recent weeks as the Broncos work to get Jerry Jeudy more involved in the offense. This is a little concerning since Sutton started the season as Russell Wilson’s clear top target. Sutton has so far averaged 4.4 receptions per game, but only 2.8 in the Broncos’ last four outings. He also hasn’t gone over 23 yards since early October.

Against the Titans here, we expect Sutton to continue struggling. We expect Wilson to prioritize Jeudy and Dulcich as his targets with Sutton probably third in the pecking order. As such, we don’t see Sutton getting more than 40 yards on the catch in Week 10.

2. Russell Wilson gets two touchdowns

Star QB Russell Wilson is coming off one of his best games of the season. In Week 8, he put up 269 all-purpose yards along with one touchdown and a 60.0 percent completion percentage. Perhaps more crucially, the bye week also provided him time to relax and repair a hamstring and shoulder ailment that has slowed him considerably.

As such, he will go to Tennessee hoping to be 100 percent healthy. Keep in mind that the Titans have a below-average pass defense, but Wilson’s efficiency worries will persist unless he can consistently move the ball through the air and convert red zone opportunities. The Broncos have struggled with both this season.

Wilson has a good matchup against Tennessee this week. Opposing teams have found success against them via the passing game, not so much on the ground. That bodes well for Wilson, as well as the aforementioned Jeudy, Dulcich, and maybe even Sutton. We see Wilson putting up 270+ all-purpose yards along with two TDs.

1. Broncos will fall short in Nashville

While Broncos fans are celebrating the team’s latest victory, it’s essential to remember that it came against the Jaguars. That’s one of the weakest teams in the AFC. Even worse, Denver only defeated Jacksonville by four points despite going an underwhelming 2-of-11 on third downs.

On the other end of the field, the Titans came so close to defeating the Chiefs. Furthermore, Denver’s faltering offense (15.1 PPG, 30th) will have difficulty getting past a Tennessee defense that has kept opponents to 17 or fewer regulation points in each of its previous five games.

And again, there are heavy doubts that the Broncos will slow Derrick Henry down. The NFL’s leading rusher has 678 yards and seven touchdowns on 129 runs in his previous five games, breaking the century mark in each. Henry should continue this trend against Denver, as the Broncos allow the 13th-most running yards per game (138.0) on the road.

This will be a close one, with Wilson having another solid outing. By the end of the game, though, Henry will take over big time and carry the Titans to the W.