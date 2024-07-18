The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the most promising young teams in the AFC and rookie linebacker Junior Colson is one reason for optimism heading into the new season.

The first year pro out of Michigan was the quarterback of the Wolverines' dominant defense last season and figures to reprise a similar role with his former college coach in the City of Angels. On Wednesday, it was revealed that the Chargers made a surprising roster decision on their rookie.

The information came during the release of the top ten greatest Chargers of all-time list. Meanwhile, a Chargers rookie got an illuminating WR1 boast from QB Justin Herbert.

Colson is on his way to future stardom in the NFL according to many accounts, but for now, he finds himself on the outside looking in.

Junior Colson Added To Non-Football Injury List

Colson, a 6-foot-3, 247 pound linebacker, was taken with the 69th overall pick by Harbaugh and the Chargers at April's NFL Draft in Detroit.

According to NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk website, Colson has been placed on the non-football illness list. The specific reason for the move was not shared, but Colson cannot practice with the team until he is removed from the list, a move that could come at any time.

Chargers Set To Hold First Camp Practice

Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert and the Chargers will hold their first training camp practice next Wednesday. Colson could be cleared before then in hopes of not missing any time on the practice field, although his current status is unknown.

The former Wolverines linebacker had 95 tackles including 44 solo for Michigan football last season when Harbaugh was the head coach. He is known for his talents in the pass coverage game and played three seasons as a starter in Ann Arbor.

The latest projected depth charts for Los Angeles have Colson listed as a starter alongside Denzel Perryman and Khalil Mack at the linebacker position. This trio could give LA one of the most versatile LB corps in the nation. Justin Herbert is expected to have his best season yet under Jim Harbaugh, high expectations for a player who has the talent and the smarts to back them up.

Fellow rookies Joe Alt and Ladd McConkey are also expected to start for the Harbaugh-led Chargers who will have a tall order when it comes to winning the AFC West in a division that includes the three-time Super Bowl Champion Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes led Chiefs.