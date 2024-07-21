The Cleveland Cavaliers have some of the brightest young talent in the NBA and rising fourth-year forward Evan Mobley is no exception. Mobley's growth with the Cavs is being rewarded by a lucrative contract extension.

Mobley and the Cavs have agreed on a five-year, $224 million maximum rookie contract extension that could become worth as much as $269 million, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The moves set Mobley up to continue being a long-term part of Cleveland's core. After entering the league as a high-upside, versatile defender with scoring potential, Mobley has seen tremendous growth.

*This is a developing story. More details will follow shortly.