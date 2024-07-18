After missing the playoffs three years in a row, the New Orleans Saints are looking to end their skid entering the 2024 campaign. However, the Saints have been dealt an injury blow that will make their playoff push all the more difficult.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list due to a knee injury, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. He will now be forced to miss the first four games of the regular season. After which, the Saints will have a window in which to either activate or shut Ramczyk down for the season.

However, New Orleans may not get that opportunity. Ramczyk's injury is expected to extend beyond four games. He is unlikely to play at any point during the 2024 season, via Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

The tackle underwent what was described as ‘minor' knee surgery back in February. He was fully expected to be ready for training camp. But in a sudden twist, Ramczyk might not even play a snap in 2024.

New Orleans is sure to have more answers relating to their tackle's injury. For now, the only thing that is certain is that Ryan Ramczyk will miss the first four games of the season. He'll continued to be monitored as the Saints determine the best course of action. But Ramczyk's latest injury update is a worst case scenario situation with the team as they must consider how to move forward at offensive line.

State of Saints' offensive line

The Saints allowed 35 sacks in 2023, the eighth-fewest in the NFL. Still, they ranked No. 29 on Pro Football Network's offensive line rankings. They got even worse reviews from Pro Football Focus, who gave New Orleans the worst first offensive line in the league.

They noted how right guard Cesar Ruiz hasn't ranked inside the top 50 in PFF grades in any of their four seasons. Furthermore, Trevor Penning – who the Saints benched – will likely take over Ramczyk's position at right tackle.

While he was already slated for a big role, the Saints will be leaning on first-round rookie Taliese Fuaga to carry the load across the line. He has the ability to play guard or tackle. His best spot is tackle, but New Orleans must now get creative along the line.

One spot locked in is center Erik McCoy. The Saints signed him to a five-year contract extension in 2022, solidifying his spot on the team. He earned a solid 79.4 PFF grade in 2023.

So while there are some building blocks in place, New Orleans' offensive line is still a work in progress. It has become much trickier to navigate with Ryan Ramczyk's injury. The Saints will enter training camp without their right tackle and hope he didn't suffer a season-ending injury. But before training camp has even begun, New Orleans and Ramczyk are already dealing with murky injury news.