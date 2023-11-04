New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff revealed what's next for star Jack Hughes after he left with an injury on Friday night.

The New Jersey Devils lost 4-1 to the St. Louis Blues on the road on Friday night. However, their biggest concern is not the loss of the game. Devils star Jack Hughes left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury. He did not return to the game, either. Now, head coach Lindy Ruff has revealed what's next for the 22-year-old star.

Ruff spoke with the media following the game, where the Hughes injury inevitably came up. “He'll just be evaluated tomorrow. We'll see where we're at,” the Devils head coach said, via 590 The Fan's David Solomon.

Hughes left the game after taking a shot and falling to the ice. He slid hard into the boards and was slow to get up. New Jersey fell behind 2-0 before a Curtis Lazar goal brought them within one. However, they went on to allow another two goals in the loss on Friday.

The 22-year-old Hughes has been on fire to begin the 2023-24 NHL season. He currently leads the league in assists and points. In fact, he is the first player in the league to score 20 points this year. He earned First Star of the Month for October thanks to his performances.

Hughes, a former first-overall pick, broke out for the Devils last season. He scored 43 goals and 99 points for a New Jersey team that completed their best regular season finish in franchise history. The 22-year-old went on to score six goals and 11 points in 12 games in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as well.

Lindy Ruff's New Jersey squad hits the ice again on Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago. Let's see if Jack Hughes is able to play in that game. If he can't, it'll certainly be interesting to see how the Devils move forward without their star man in the lineup.