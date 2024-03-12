The New Jersey Devils were not happy after their game on Monday night. New Jersey lost to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, for one thing. The team also lost defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler in the game after a dangerous hit from rookie forward Matt Rempe.
Rempe received five minutes for elbowing and a game misconduct. After the game, interim Devils coach Travis Green addressed the hit from New York's rookie. Green was rather blunt with his thoughts on the hit in Monday night's contest.
“I think there's some intent there to injure the player,” the Devils interim coach said, via ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. “Call it predatorial or whatever you want to call it. It's definitely not the 1st time that it's happened and 2nd time against us.”
Devils' Travis Green provides update on Jonas Siegenthaler
Siegenthaler is one of the more underrated defensemen in the NHL. Though he is having a bit of a down season, he has still played an important role for the Devils for a few seasons. New Jersey is a better team with him in the lineup. However, the update on his status was not great after Monday's game.
“He’s not doing great, obviously. He didn’t come back. You never like to see a player get hit like that, especially that’s happened twice now,” Green told reporters following the loss, via Devils team reporter Amanda Stein.
Devils forward Kurtis MacDermid attempted to fight Matt Rempe for another hit earlier in the season. However, Rempe did not answer the bell. And his unwillingness to fight left New Jersey's interim bench boss somewhat surprised.
“There is a bit of a code in the league. I was a little surprised from the beginning of the game. (MacDermid) tried to live by the code early in the game. That didn’t happen. Tried to do it then, it didn’t happen,” Green said, via Stein.
Fans of the Devils and Rangers should keep April 3rd circled on their calendars. That night, New York and New Jersey meet for the final time this season. Let's see if Travis Green and his team go after Matt Rempe once again in the final month before the playoffs.