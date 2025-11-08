The Kansas City Royals endured a disappointing 2025 campaign. After snapping an eight-year postseason drought in 2024, Kansas City once again missed the playoffs. Fortunately Royals fans got to enjoy another strong season from Bobby Witt Jr. Kansas City’s shortstop boasts a rare power/speed combo. And Witt always dazzles defensively.

The fourth-year pro won his second straight Gold Glove in 2025. And on Friday, Rawlings announced that Witt was awarded the American League Platinum Glove, per Talkin’ Baseball.

The Platinum Glove honors each league’s best defensive player, regardless of position. The two winners are chosen from the season’s Gold Glove recipients through a fan vote. Witt won his first Platinum Glove this year. San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. represented the National League, winning the award for the second time in two years.

Bobby Witt Jr. dazzles in down year for Royals

Witt tied Chicago Cubs center fielder with a major-league leading +24 Outs Above Average, via Baseball Savant. And his 23.6 Defensive Runs Above Average (Def) was tops among non-catchers according to FanGraphs.

Witt’s offensive production dipped a bit from 2024, when he finished second in AL MVP voting. However, his strong defense helped him finish third in the American League with 7.1 bWAR, behind only Aaron Judge (9.7) and Cal Raleigh (7.4).

While the two-time All-Star was off his remarkable 2024 pace this year, he still had a phenomenal season at the plate. Witt made history as the first player to ever reach 15 home runs and 25 stolen bases in each of his first four seasons. He finished with 23 homers and 38 steals, along with 88 RBI and 99 runs while leading the majors in hits (184) and doubles (47).

Witt also reached a personal milestone, belting the 100th home run of his career this season. He became just the third player in MLB history with 20 multi-stolen base games and 100 homers before playing 600 games. Only Eric Davis and Hanley Ramirez have accomplished the feat.

Despite his prodigious effort, the Royals were eliminated from playoff contention. Kansas City went 82-80, falling five games shy of a Wild Card berth. It’s a disappointment after last year’s postseason run. In 2024, the Royals beat the Baltimore Orioles in the ALWCS before losing to the New York Yankees in the Division Series