San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. has once again been recognized as the National League’s premier defensive player, winning the 2025 Rawlings Platinum Glove Award on Friday night.

It's the second time in his career that he has won the Platinum Glove award, matching his honor in 2023, and making him just the third player in National League history to win the award twice since it was introduced in 2011. The Platinum Glove is fan-voted and honors the top defensive player in each league regardless of position.

Tatis finished an awe-inspiring defensive season by also winning his second career Gold Glove Award in the outfield. The 26-year-old led all National League right fielders with 15 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS), tying with Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong for the league lead among outfielders. Tatis’ defensive excellence included robbing at least four home runs and posting a 16.3 SABR Defensive Index (SDI) score, second only in the NL to the San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey’s 17.4.

While his Outs Above Average (OAA) ranked 37th in Major League Baseball with +8, Tatis’ overall defensive contributions have been highly effective since moving from shortstop to right field in 2023. In the past three seasons, he has reached +42 DRS, the highest among National League outfielders. Tatis remained a major contributor for San Diego offensively, appearing in 155 games and batting .268 with an .814 OPS. He hit 25 home runs, drove in 71 RBIs, stole a career-high 32 bases, and totaled a 6.1 fWAR.

Tatis and the Padres, who finished 90-72 in 2025, will look to build on their success as they prepare for next season under new manager Craig Stammen.