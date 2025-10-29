The New Jersey Devils are off to the best start in the NHL. They have an 8-1-0 record and an eight-game winning streak. While things have been going well, New Jersey has been dealt its fair share of injuries. Goalie Jacob Markstrom was out, and now a key piece of the defense will miss time. Devils defenseman Brett Pesce is expected to miss at least a month with an upper-body injury, per NHL.com.

“Brett Pesce is expected to be out at least a month after the defenseman sustained an upper-body injury in the first period Sunday,” NHL.com's News and Notes read.

Here’s where #NJDevils Brett Pesce was injured today. Blocked a Brent Burns shot up high with 5:21 remaining in the 1st. Finished his shift which is why it wasn’t noticed originally. https://t.co/2F03N0xTIY pic.twitter.com/PQYVfLh2OI — Josh (@joshlangerr) October 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Pesce blocked a shot from Colorado Avalanche defenseman Brent Burns during Sunday's matchup. He left the game in the first period, shortly after the shot, and did not return. According to Devils coach Sheldon Keefe, Pesce did not travel with the team for their West Coast trip. That trip begins Tuesday and runs for five games, ending on November 2.

Pesce joined the Devils before the 2024-25 season on a six-year, $5.5 million AAV contract. Before that, the New York native spent nine seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes. He has been a solid defensive defenseman for both clubs throughout his career and will be missed on New Jersey's blue line.

Pesce's injury will put an even brighter spotlight on Simon Nemec, who was taken second overall in the NHL Draft. He has not amounted to much at the NHL level, but he will have to take a step forward in Pesce's absence.

The Devils did get Markstrom back for Tuesday's matchup with the Avalanche. They banked a lot of points without their starting goalies, which is huge at this point in the season. After missing time with an injury last year as well, Markstrom hopes to be the bellcow for New Jersey moving forward.