After a stunning World Series run in 2023, the Texas Rangers haven’t returned to the postseason. Texas missed the playoffs for the second straight year in 2025. Injuries plagued the team as key contributors couldn’t stay on the field in a disappointing season for the Rangers.

Texas improved slightly to 81-81 in 2025 but lacked the firepower to secure a Wild Card berth. Yet while the Rangers struggled offensively, they were a stellar defensive team.

Texas was rewarded for its strong defensive effort with the American League team Gold Glove, per Talkin’ Baseball. Rawlings began awarding a Gold Glove to the best defensive team in each league in 2020. The Chicago Cubs represented the National League, winning the NL team Gold Glove for the second time.

Rangers recognized for excellent defense in 2025

The Rangers led the majors in Defensive Runs Saved, edging out the Cubs’ +84 DRS with +89, via FanGraphs. The Los Angeles Dodgers were the next closest team with +67 DRS.

Right fielder Adolis Garcia led the team with +16 DRS, finishing first at his position. Marcus Semien ranked third among second baseman with +5 DRS.

The Rangers also impressed with three players ranking top seven in Outs Above Average (OAA) for their position. Semien led the team with +7 OAA, making him the seventh-ranked second baseman according to Baseball Savant. Josh Jung had +5 OAA (seventh among third baseman) and Wyatt Langford also finished the season with +5 OAA, which was fourth-best for left fielders.

Semien won his second career Gold Glove in 2025. The three-time All-Star had his season cut short by a foot injury in August. Semien couldn't return for the Rangers' stretch run. He missed the team’s final 33 games.

Garcia, Langford, Seager and Jung all experienced similar seasons, as injuries and offensive struggles defined Texas’ 2025 campaign.

After the club's 81-81 finish, Bruce Bochy and the team agreed to part ways. The Rangers hired Skip Schumaker to replace the veteran manager.