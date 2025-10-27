The New Jersey Devils are on top of the hockey world right now. Following an opening night loss, New Jersey has won every single game. The Devils defeated the Colorado Avalanche in overtime on Sunday to make it eight straight victories. Jack Hughes scored the overtime winner with his eighth tally of the season.

WHO ELSE BUT JACK?! 😤 Hughes' eighth goal of the season is the @Energizer overtime winner! pic.twitter.com/jMcKyo6on9 — NHL (@NHL) October 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hughes certainly led the way, as he scored twice on the night. However, he wasn't the only member of the Devils to standout. In fact, he wasn't the only member of his family to make an impact in this game.

Jack's brother, Luke Hughes, also stood out. Following the game, his performance was the subject of discussion for head coach Sheldon Keefe. He spoke about Luke's efforts on the defensive end of the ice.

Article Continues Below

“I thought the more we needed our defense, he got even better in terms of solving problems and breaking pucks out. He skated out of trouble a bunch of times for us. That was a strength in the third period … how we were able to speed the puck out of pressure, and Luke led the way for us there,” Keefe said, via NHL.com.

Arseny Gritsyuk and Jack Hughes began the scoring in the first period, with their goals coming 40 seconds apart. However, Colorado found their way back in the contest. Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin found the back of the net to make it 2-2 heading into the first intermission.

New Jersey and Colorado traded goals after that. Connor Brown put the Devils ahead in the second. But veteran Brock Nelson scored to tie it in the final regulation frame. The game remained tied until Jack's goal in overtime.

The Devils are certainly cementing themselves as the best team in the league. It's still early, but with the first month of the season coming to an end, their run is starting to be hard to ignore. The Devils will look to make it nine in a row when they face the Avalanche in a rematch on Tuesday night.