The Chicago Cubs have been named the top defensive team in the National League, winning the 2025 Rawlings Team Gold Glove Award for the second time since the accolade’s inception in 2020. The award was announced Friday evening, with the Texas Rangers taking home the American League counterpart.

Chicago’s defense was a major factor in their 92-win season and deep playoff run, reaching Game 5 of the NLDS. The Cubs led the NL with 84 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS), 17 more than the next-closest team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and second only to Texas's 89 across MLB. They also topped the league in Fielding Run Value (40), Defensive Runs Above Average (34.7), and paced the majors with 36 Outs Above Average and 30 runs prevented according to Statcast metrics.

Individually, three Chicago players earned Gold Glove awards, more than any other NL team. Nico Hoerner was honored at second base, Ian Happ won his fourth consecutive award in left field, and Pete Crow-Armstrong earned his first at center field.

Hoerner stood out across all MLB second basemen with 17 DRS, 12.3 Defensive Runs Above Average, and 14 Outs Above Average. Crow-Armstrong ranked second among center fielders in DRS, fielding runs above average, and OAA, while Happ ranked third among left fielders.

Chicago also had three other finalists for individual Gold Gloves: third baseman Matt Shaw, pitcher Matthew Boyd, and catcher Carson Kelly. Uniquely, they were the only team with positive runs saved at eight of nine defensive positions.

Moreover, the Cubs won their inaugural 2025 Team of the Year in the Fielding Bible awards.