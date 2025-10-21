For the first time in 32 years, the Toronto Blue Jays are returning to the World Series. And a former member of the Toronto sports scene in Sheldon Keefe, who coached the Toronto Maple Leafs for several seasons and is now with the New Jersey Devils, couldn't help but notice the tribute to current team captain Auston Matthews by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Before the decisive Game 7 against the Seattle Mariners in the American League Championship Series, Guerrero Jr. arrived at the venue wearing an Auston Matthews Maple Leafs jersey, which Keefe acknowledged on Tuesday morning as his Devils continued preparations to take on the Maple Leafs later in the evening.

“Vladdy coming in in Auston’s jersey, what a great moment for this city and for Auston, for the Leafs and for hockey, for that matter,” Keefe said, via Terry Koshan on X. “For that to all come together was just outstanding.”

The Devils and Maple Leafs will face off at Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto on Tuesday evening beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Sheldon Keefe feeling more at ease in 2nd season as Devils coach

After Keefe and the Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Boston Bruins in the opening round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Leafs made a coaching change by dismissing him. He eventually found new employment in short order, taking the head coaching responsibilities of the Devils.

Article Continues Below

In his first season in New Jersey as head coach, he compiled a record of 42-33-7 and attained a playoff spot, though he and the Devils were taken down by the Carolina Hurricanes in five games in Round 1.

He admitted that he feels a bit different coming back to face the Maple Leafs as an opponent this time around as opposed to last season, saying he feels a bit more comfortable and at ease.

“Certainly different [coming back to Toronto] this time around, the whole experience of just being in New Jersey. Second time around, having so many now established relationships that were so fresh and new, and all of that with players and staff last year, it’s feeling a lot more comfortable, I would say natural,” Keefe said, via The Daily Hive.

“They’ve got so many great threats, and [Auston Matthews] and [William Nylander], you’re just controlling so much [of the play] out there,” Keefe added about his former club. “I expect a motivated opponent for lots of reasons.”

So far in his head coaching career with the Maple Leafs and Devils, Keefe has compiled a record of 258-131-47.