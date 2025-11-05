The relationship between the New Jersey Devils and goaltender Jacob Markstrom has been extended for another two seasons beyond the current campaign, as it was recently announced that he affixed his signature to a two-year contract worth $12 million. That means he'll have a salary cap hit of $6 million.

This is Markstrom's second season with the Devils since they acquired him in a trade with the Calgary Flames, and he helped lead them to a postseason spot earlier this spring.

Markstrom would explain shortly after signing the extension and then taking on the Los Angeles Kings that he feels the Devils are a good fit for him and his family and that he's excited to continue representing the Devils.

“I mean, I feel like this is the best place to be, and it's the best team I've been on,” Markstrom said Saturday before he made 43 saves in a 4-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings. “So, I'm super excited to continue this journey and see where we can go, and I think it's far, and I want to be a part of it.”

“Obviously, to know where you're going to be and to keep playing and keep representing the New Jersey Devils,” Markstrom said. “… My family is excited, and me personally, just nice to turn the page on this one and focus on playing hockey.”

Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe gave his stamp of approval to the contract, calling Markstrom the ideal competitor and also highlighting the chemistry between him and fellow goaltender Jake Allen, forming one of the strongest tandems in the NHL.

“[Markstrom has] been great on and off the ice. He's a gamer. He's a competitor,” Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. “He and Jake Allen have a tremendous partnership in the way they work together, so to have both guys locked up at such an important position and for ‘Markie' wanting to be here and continue with the group, it makes you feel good as a coach, and you can just focus on the hockey now.”

The Devils Acquired Jacob Markstrom Before Last Season

Markstrom was originally drafted by the Florida Panthers, who made him the first pick of the second round (31st overall) in 2008. He would continue playing in his native Sweden for Brynäs IF in the SEL, where he would post a League-best goals-against average and save percentage in the 2009-10 season.

He later made the jump to North America after signing an entry-level contract with the Panthers, and would split time between the Panthers and their former AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. Ironically, he would make his NHL debut against his future team, the Devils, at Prudential Center in relief of Scott Clemmenson in January 2011.

After the Panthers signed former Conn Smythe Trophy-winning goaltender Tim Thomas before the 2013-14 season, Markstrom found it difficult to compete for playing time and largely played in the AHL until he was traded along with Shawn Matthias to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Roberto Luongo and Steven Anthony.

Article Continues Below

Markstrom would go on to play the next several seasons of his NHL career with the Canucks, and was eventually named to his first NHL All-Star Game in 2020.

Upon completion of his time with the Canucks, he would join their longtime rival Calgary Flames, by signing a six-year, $36 million contract. He would only appear in the Stanley Cup Playoffs once with the Flames in 2022, as they defeated the Dallas Stars in seven games in the opening round but were defeated by the Edmonton Oilers in the famed “Battle of Alberta” in five games.

In June 2024, the Devils acquired Markstrom in exchange for defenceman Kevin Bahl as well as a 2025 first-round draft pick. The Flames agreed to retain 31.25% of his salary.

Markstrom amassed a record of 26-16-6 with a 2.50 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage, and four shutouts in 49 games for the Devils last season, as they claimed the third overall spot in the Metropolitan Division standings.

New Jersey Devils Grade: B

This is a good deal for the Devils, as it continues to give them one half of a solid goaltending tandem. Markstrom has shown throughout his career that he's capable of logging a heavy workload.

Markstrom and Allen have formed one of the stronger tandems in the NHL, and the Devils continue to be viewed by many as a team on the rise. A veteran presence in net will only help further that cause. The only concern would be his durability and the fact that he's not getting any younger at 35 years of age.

Jacob Markstrom Grade: A

For Markstrom, this deal works out perfectly as he gains another two seasons of security with a handsome salary of $6 million per season. Now that his contract is out of the way, he can focus on hockey and helping the Devils advance further in the postseason this time around.