After finally making the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, the New Jersey Devils have made sure to lock up Lindy Ruff.

The all-time leader in wins among active head coaches with 834, Ruff has signed a multi-year deal through the 2023-24 campaign, per ESPN. The Devils ended up taking down the New York Rangers in the first round in 2022-23 before falling to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

“This young, exciting team has developed and thrived under Lindy's stewardship since he joined the Devils' organization,” Devils managing partner David Blitzer said in a statement, per ESPN. “Lindy is one of the winningest coaches in NHL history and his extension is well deserved. I'm looking forward to continued team success this upcoming season and beyond.”

There's a lot of intriguing talent on this Devils roster. Jack Hughes is a star in the making after scoring 43 goals and tallying 56 assists last year while his youngest brother, Luke, is heading into this rookie campaign with New Jersey. We can't forget others like Timo Meier, Nico Hischier, and Tyler Toffoli, too.

The Devils clearly have the right man in charge as well. Ruff is just one of six coaches ever to register 800 victories. He's sitting just 15 off Ken Hitchcock, who is fourth all-time with 849 wins. It won't be long until Ruff surpasses him.

Ruff became the boss in NJ in July of 2020, posting back-to-back losing seasons. But, things turned around last year as the Devils went 52-22-8 and finally made the postseason for the first time since 2012.

With high expectations surrounding this organization, we'll see if Ruff can lead New Jersey to a deep playoff run.