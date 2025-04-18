The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils are facing off in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This season started with high expectations for New Jersey, but Jack Hughes' injury put a damper on this playoff appearance. Things have gone well for Carolina overall, but the Mikko Rantanen trade drama could cost them in this series. This matchup was the first one locked in, so they have been waiting a while for this matchup. We have the Devils and Hurricanes' bold predictions ahead of the playoffs.

The Devils missed the playoffs last year and fixed their biggest issue in the offseason. Jacob Markstrom battled through an injury to have a spectacular season in his contract year. Dougie Hamilton is coming back just in time for the playoffs, but without Hughes, it will be tough sledding for New Jersey. The Hurricanes have recovered from losing Rantanen but may miss his scoring touch in the playoffs.

The Hurricanes and Devils start their first-round series on Sunday, so make sure you check out these bold predictions before puck drop.

Jaccob Slavin's stardom continues to rise

The NHL Awards and statistics do not make it easy to determine who the best defensive defensemen are in the league. Luckily for hockey fans, Jaccob Slavin is not making it hard to figure it out. His performance in the 4 Nations Face-Off was spectacular, helping the Americans get to the title game. He has been a quiet yet dominant force on the blue line for nearly a decade in Carolina. This series, he will reach a new level of stardom.

Part of stardom, especially in hockey when it is not always easy to tell who is on the ice, is who the broadcast highlights. With the Hurricanes' scoring issues from previous years, they should be focusing on their defensemen as the key to victory. Slavin is by far the best, shutting down top lines all season long. And with Hughes out, the Devils' top line should be easier to shut down.

In 71 playoff games, Slavin averages 24:08 per game with a remarkable +/- of 34. The Hurricanes made easy work of the Islanders in the first round last year because Slavin destroyed their best forwards. He will do the same again here.

Jesper Bratt continues to drive the Devils' offense

This year, the Devils' leading scorer was 26-year-old winger Jesper Bratt. His 67 assists and 88 points paced the team through the regular season, helping especially after Hughes' injury. Since Hughes went out on March 2, Bratt has 20 points in 19 games. He will continue to lead the offense in this playoff series.

The Devils do not have home-ice advantage in this series, but when they do play at home, they must keep Bratt off the ice when Slavin is on. Their offense is running through their top line, and without them, it could be a quick series. Bratt will do well on the power play and pick up assists when Slavin is off the ice.

The Hurricanes win the series in five games

This will not be a heavy lift for the Hurricanes to dispatch the Devils in five games. They smoked the Islanders in each of the last two years, and they were at full strength. Without Hughes, the Devils' offense does not have the same punch. While they still had enough juice to make the playoffs, it will not be enough to beat the Hurricanes.

The first round has not been a problem for the Hurricanes with Rod Brind'Amour as their head coach. They've only lost in the first round once in their previous six playoff attempts under their former captain. They have never won a game past the second round, which is where this team will be tested. But for now, the Hurricanes will continue winning in the playoffs by beating the Devils.

Game 1 of Hurricanes-Devils is on Sunday at 3 p.m. Eastern.