Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has taken the WNBA by storm with her swagger, rebounding dominance, and unapologetic presence, but not everyone is sold on her staying power. Sports commentator Nick Wright, host of What's Wright? With Nick Wright show made headlines after calling Reese out in a recent segment, suggesting she still has work to do if she wants her rivalry with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark to be taken seriously.

“Angel Reese needs to be better if we want this rivalry to have some staying power,” Wright said on air. “Right now, she is a wildly famous rebounder.”

Wright, known for his bold and often polarizing takes, has long thrived in the world of sports debate. But this comment hit a nerve in the growing conversation around the Clark-Reese dynamic, a rivalry that has captivated basketball fans since their college days. Reese got the upper hand in 2023, when her LSU squad beat Clark’s Iowa in the NCAA championship. But since turning pro, the momentum seems to have shifted.

In their most recent WNBA clash last week, it was Clark who stole the show. The Fever crushed the Sky 93–58, and Clark recorded a triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Reese finished the night with 12 points and an impressive 17 rebounds, but her impact was largely overshadowed by Clark’s all-around dominance.

The game was marred by a third-quarter altercation when Clark committed a hard foul on Reese, pushing her to the floor. The foul was reviewed and upgraded to a flagrant 1, and both Clark and Reese were assessed technical fouls. Reese reacted angrily and had to be restrained by teammates. Despite the incident, both players downplayed the altercation in post-game interviews, describing it as part of the game's competitive nature

Statistically, Reese is making her mark. She leads the league in rebounds per game and continues to be one of the most physical and relentless players on the glass. Her energy, hustle, and charisma have earned her a massive following. But critics like Wright argue that rebounding alone won’t sustain a headline-grabbing rivalry; not when her counterpart is dropping dimes, draining threes, and running the offense.

Reese, who was drafted seventh overall by the Sky in 2024, has already proven she belongs in the league. She’s passionate, driven, and clearly capable of filling the stat sheet. But the challenge now is growth. Wright’s comments, though harsh, highlight a reality in professional sports: star rivalries are fueled by equal impact, not just equal fame.

With another showdown against Clark and the Fever set for June 7 in Chicago, all eyes will be on Reese. Whether she responds with a statement performance or lets the criticism linger will shape the next chapter in one of the WNBA’s most talked-about rivalries.