Jack Hughes is one of the top players in the NHL and he has shown significant improvement in each of his four seasons in the NHL. As Hughes has grown into his role as one of the most dangerous offensive players in the league, the Devils have also improved and they have an excellent chance to finish in the top spot of the NHL's Metropolitan Division.

It won't be easy, as they will have stiff competition from the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers, but the Devils may have an edge on both teams in quickness. The Devils will probably go as far as Hughes can lead them, and one of the things that appears to be certain is that Hughes will exceed the 100-point mark as long as he stays healthy.

That is not a sizable jump, as Hughes finished the 2022-23 season with 99 points. The 5-11, 175-pound center believes he will get past the century mark.

“I wanted that because I'm competitive,” Jack Hughes said. “You're so close, and you dream of being a star and you want to be a 100-point guy. I believe I will be. I just gotta stay on the path I'm on and keep my nose to the grind. I should get there.”

The Devils also demonstrated improvement last year, winning 52 games and reaching the 112-point mark in the regular season. The Devils dropped the first 2 games of their playoff series against the Rangers in the first round before earning the series victory in 7 games. The Devils lost their second-round series to the Hurricanes in 5 games.