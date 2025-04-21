ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New Jersey Devils look even the series as they face the Carolina Hurricanes. It's time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Devils-Hurricanes Game 2 prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, Jalen Chatfield got the scoring going. He scored just 2:24 into the game to give the Hurricanes the 1-0 lead. Then, in the second period, Logan Stankoven would score twice to make it 3-0. Nico Hischier would score for the Devils to make it 3-1. Still, Andrei Svechnikov would add an empty net goal, and the Hurricanes would go on to win the game 4-1. In the game, the Hurricanes got off plenty of shots, putting 45 shots on goal in the game.

Here are the Devils-Hurricanes Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Devils-Hurricanes Game 2 Odds

New Jersey Devils: +1.5 (-138)

Moneyline: +202

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 5.5 (+112)

Under: 5.5 (-138)

How To Watch Devils vs. Hurricanes Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Devils Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Devils is led by the combination of Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier. Bratt led the team in points this year, having 21 goals and 67 assists this year, good for 88 total points. Bratt added one assist in game one. Hischier was third on the team in points, having 35 goals and 34 assists. His goal total led the team this year. He also scored in the first game of the series. The line is rounded out by Stefan Noesen, who had 22 goals and 19 assists in the regular season.

Meanwhile, Timo Meier leads the second line. He has 26 goals and 27 assists this year, sitting fourth on the team with 53 points. He is joined on the line by Dawson Mercer. Mercer finished the regular season with 19 goals and 17 assists. Finally, Luke Hughes has been great from the blue line this year. He was fifth on the team in points, finishing the regular season with seven goals and 37 assists this year.

Jacob Markstrom will be in the goal for game two of the series with the Hurricanes. He was 26-16-6 on the year with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. He was solid in game one of the series. Markstrom gave up three goals on 44 shots, giving him a .932 save percentage. Still, he took the loss in the game.

Why the Hurricanes Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Hurricanes is led by Sebastian Aho. Aho led the team in points and assists this year. Aho finished the regular season with 29 goals and 45 assists, good for 74 total points. Jackson Blake and Seth Jarvis join Aho on the top line. Blake had just 17 goals and 17 assists this year, but Jarvis was second on the team in points, having 32 goals and 35 assists during the regular season.

Meanwhile, Andrei Svechnikov leads the second line. He finished the regular season with 20 goals and 28 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points. Svechnikov also had a goal in the first game. Leading the fourth line is Jack Roslovic. Roslovic was fifth on the team in points, finishing the season with 22 goals and 17 assists. Roslovic had an assist in game one of the series. Finally, Shayne Gostisbehere has been solid from the blue line. He had seven goals and 38 assists on the year, sitting fourth on the team in points.

Frederik Andersen is expected to be in the goal for the Hurricanes in this one. He was 13-81- on the year with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. He was solid in the first game of the series. In game one of the series, Andersen stopped 23 of 24 shots, having a .958 save percentage and taking the win over the Devils in game one of the series.

Final Devils-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes come into this Stanley Cup Playoffs game as favorites in terms of odds. They dominated the first game of the series as well. They had struggled going down the stretch run of the season, losing seven of their last eight games, and struggling to defend. In their last eight games, the Hurricanes gave up 26 goals. Still, they gave up just one goal in game one of the series. Frederik Andersen was great in the first game, stopping 23 of 24 shots. Further, the Hurricanes got 45 shots off on target in the first game of the series. Meanwhile, the Devils also struggled coming down the stretch run of the season. They lost four of their last five and struggled to score. They scored just 11 goals in their last five games. The Hurricanes will continue their dominance in this one.

Final Devils-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (+112)