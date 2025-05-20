May 20, 2025 at 1:56 AM ET

The Indiana Pacers are headed to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, and point guard Tyrese Haliburton is grabbing headlines not just for his on-court play, but now for an unexpected appearance in the WWE 2K25 video game.

Haliburton has officially been announced as a playable character in the WWE video game, expanding his brand beyond basketball. The reveal came during a segment on Monday Night RAW, where he joined WWE commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee for the big news.

Cole opened up the segment in the post shared on WWE's X, formerly Twitter account.

“Welcome again, Tyrese. You know, I’ve been in some top-secret recording sessions over the past couple of months, lending my voice to a very special character in the WWE 2K video game.”

BREAKING: Tyrese Haliburton is coming to WWE 2K25 later this year!

McAfee followed with the official reveal.

“That's right, ladies and gentleman — breaking news! Tyrese Haliburton will be part of the Dunks and Destruction package with the WWE 2K25 video game later this year. Congrats to you, Tyrese. This has to be a dream come true my brother.”

Haliburton responded with excitement about his WWE inclusion.

“Yeah, I’m really excited. I had the chance to come to the Garden and experience that environment, get in the ring a little bit. So being a playable character in the game is super cool. I appreciate the opportunity, and I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

This isn't the point guard's first crossover into WWE action. Last year, Haliburton shared a memorable face-off segment with Jalen Brunson during WWE Smackdown at Madison Square Garden. Fast forward to today, and the once-scripted rivalry becomes reality as Haliburton vs. Brunson headlines the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

Fans are buzzing about how WWE seemingly predicted the East Finals matchup. Both teams upset top seeds, the New York Knicks defeated the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics, while the Pacers knocked out the No. 1 seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. Now, the stakes couldn't be any higher, and the storyline writes itself.

As the Pacers guard's fame both rises in the NBA and the wrestling world, his dual appearance in NBA 2K25 and WWE 2K25 marks a new era of sports-entertainment crossover, blending hardcourt dominance with larger-than-life theatrics.