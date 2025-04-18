ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New Jersey Devils will meet the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It will be a sea of red as we continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Devils-Hurricanes Game 1 prediction and pick.

The Devils and Hurricanes have faced off in the Stanley Cup Playoffs six times historically. Recently, the Canes defeated the Devils 4-1 in the 2023 Second Round. The Devils and Hurricanes split the four-game series this season, with the home team winning all the games. Notably, the Canes defeated the Devils 5-2 on December 28, 2024. Before that, all three games ended with a 4-2 score.

Here are the Devils-Hurricanes Game 1 Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Devils-Hurricanes Game 1 Odds

New Jersey Devils: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +152

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 5.5 (+112)

Under: 5.5 (-138)

How To Watch Devils vs. Hurricanes Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Devils Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Devils are in trouble as they enter the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Unfortunately, injuries have plagued them. Losing Jack Hughes for the season has hurt them. While they are in the playoffs, not having their best player will be tough. But they still have some players who can make a difference.

Jesper Bratt netted 21 goals and 67 assists this season. Likewise, Nico Hischier added 35 goals and 34 assists. Timo Meier generated 35 goals and 34 assists. Also, Stefan Noesen contributed with 22 goals and 19 assists. The Devils will need more from this offense, and getting past the tough Carolina defense will be a tall task. Therefore, finding room to maneuver on the ice is critical.

Dougie Hamilton is back for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and will be an integral piece of this defense. Likewise, Luke Hughes will also play a role as he attempts to cut down shots while also taking a few of his own. The Devils have the second-best penalty kill, which will come in handy.

Jacob Markstrom will be the goalie and will attempt to play well against an offense that is capable of scoring in bunches. Significantly, he went 26-16-6 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900. The Devils may need him to stand on his head if they cannot score many goals.

The Devils will cover the spread if Hischier and Bratt can distribute the puck and find ways to put the puck into the back of the net. Then, Hamilton must carry this defense, and Markstrom must make the critical saves when needed.

Why the Hurricanes Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Hurricanes hope to overcome an obstacle that has hindered them for almost 20 years. While they have been a playoff regular for that amount of time, they have not made it back to the Stanley Cup Final since their 2006 championship win over the Edmonton Oilers. Ironically, that is a potential scenario this season. But first, they need to get past the Devils.

The Hurricanes have played the Devils well at home. However, their struggles on the road have plagued them. Starting with Game 1, the offense must come out.

Sebastian Aho did well this season, netting 29 goals and 45 assists. Meanwhile, Seth Jarvis added 32 goals and 35 assists. Andrei Svechnikov had 19 goals and 27 assists. Unfortunately, that is where the scoring ends. There is not a single player who finished with over 44 points. Jack Roslovic is a player to watch, despite finishing with just 21 goals and 17 assists. Ultimately, the Canes need him to step up, and be the guy that they believe he can be.

The Hurricanes have thrived on defense again. Amazingly, they finished the season ranked 10th in goals against and had the best penalty kill in the NHL. Pyotr Kochetkov and Frederik Andersen have shared the net this season. Significantly, Kochetkov finished 27-16-3 with a 2.60 goals-against average while also sporting a .897 save percentage, while Andersen finished 13-8-1 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .899. The Canes likely will roll with Kochetkov.

The Hurricanes will cover the spread if they can find their legs and find the back of the net. Then, they need to shut down Hischier and Bratt and prevent the Devils from gaining momentum.

Final Devils-Hurricanes Game 1 Prediction & Pick

The Devils are hurting and don't look like a major threat. While they have good depth, it may not be enough against a stingy defense that does not allow many chances.

The Hurricanes continue to play a “boring” style of hockey that benefits them more than anyone else. Plus, they have thrived against the Devils at home. I can see the trend continuing as the Hurricanes find the back of the net at least three times. That will be enough to cover the spread at home.

Final Devils-Hurricanes Game 1 Prediction & Pick: Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+142)