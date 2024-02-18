This marks the third official release of the Nike Book 1.

It's been a banner year for Phoenix Suns' star and Nike athlete Devin Booker as he tries to will his team to their franchise's first-ever NBA Championship. Booker already cross one goal off of his list by releasing his first signature shoe. Now, he'll continue building his legacy with another edition of the Nike Book 1. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Devin Booker signed a huge five-year deal with Nike back in July 2022, but it wasn't until December 2023 that his first signature model came to fruition. Fittingly titled the ‘Book Chapter 1', the shoes tell the story of Booker's journey to and through the NBA. His first edition, the Nike Book 1 “Orange”, was release December 10, 2023 through raffle and made extremely exclusive.

Just recently, Nike release the “Mirage” colorway ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend, where Booker makes his fourth career All-Star appearance. Later this month, Nike will follow with another clean iteration, titled “Ashen Slate.”

.@DevinBook reflects on the Nike Book 1 📚 pic.twitter.com/q1L8CNTfMd — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) February 18, 2024

OFFICIAL PHOTOS: Nike Book 1 "Ashen Slate" 🧡 RELEASE INFO: https://t.co/dlP1dJNjzc pic.twitter.com/UHTKRVFLnH — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) February 17, 2024

The Nike Book 1 is different from typical basketball sneakers on today's market in that it almost resembles more of a lifestyle shoe as opposed to a performance model. It's exactly what Booker was going for with these as he wanted them to embody his passions and sense of style off the court. What results is the perfect go-to sneaker for both wearing onto the court and out on the streets.

The latest edition will come in a crisp Ashen Slate colorway, detailed by premium suede and woven materials along the uppers. Each iteration of the Nike Book 1 has featured a unique array of premium and quality materials, so expect these to be no different. The shoe is finished with a soft white midsole, translucent outsole, and hits of Nike Orange throughout the tongue logos and insoles.

What separates these shoes are the tiny details Nike put forth to make these personal to Devin Booker. The insole features a barcode with significant numbers below it representing areas codes of places like Phoenix and Grand Rapids, Michigan where the star is from. The pull-tab on the heel has Booker's birthyear '96' and the heel reads ‘Chapter One' along the back, further cementing this as the start of a long upcoming line for Devin Booker.

Nike Book 1 ‘Ashen Slate'

The official color code for the Nike Book 1 will read Ashen Slate/Light Carbon-Football Grey-Multi-Color and they will release on February 29, 2024. They'll be made available on Nike SNKRS app for a retail tag of $140 in very limited quantities, so make sure to set your alarms on release date. There's no word how available these will be in retailers, so keep an eye out at your local Nike retailers.

All in all, this is another great release from Nike and Devin Booker and it'll be interesting to see how much hype these get. Will you be locking-in on a pair?