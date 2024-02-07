The "Book 1" is releasing a Mirage colorway Feb. 17, the first of Suns' Devin Booker's Nike signature shoe rollout in stores. ,

PHOENIX — The Suns and Devin Booker have had maybe the best partnership in franchise history. Booker is in his ninth season and is one of two players in the NBA to rank in the top-10 in points (27.8) and assists (7.2) per game in 2023-24.

Booker has been the best player to many on the winningest team in basketball in the last three seasons. He and Nike on Tuesday announced the release of the “Book 1” shoe, which is in stores and the app SNKRS for release Feb. 17.

“This is all new to the world, but it's two years of preparation and thinking and collaborating with my favorite brand of all time,” Booker, whose father, Melvin, mother and Suns legend Shawn Marion were in the video.

“And all of those people are a part of this story or a part of this book,” said Booker.

Booker's signature shoe has several colorways, but only one will be available in fewer than two weeks on the 17th, a source tells ClutchPoints. It is the “Mirage” color way, which is tan and has a lighter color.

Welcome to the World of Book 📖🏀 Available on SNKRS and at select retailers February 17. pic.twitter.com/PBalp0GAJI — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) February 6, 2024

Booker and the Suns are 28-20, good for sixth in the Western Conference.

Book 1 colorways

Booker said in the reveal of the “Book 1,” his first signature shoe, the on-court kicks would be a “future classic.”

Booker said, via Nike release: “The goal was to create something that would be timeless.”

Booker has released an all-orange color way that released 500 pairs in Miami in December. Others colorways include the “Cool Grey,” “Shattered Backboard,” “Moss Point,” “Metallic Purple” and “Ashen Slate” — which is going to be released in February — along with the “Mirage” color.

Booker is a dedicated Suns player. However, none of the colorways related to the team will be available at launch.

The recently-named Western Conference Player of the Month and All-Star reserve, his fourth selection, seemed to be disappointed.

Allen, Durant on shoes

Booker was kind enough to gift all of his teammates the “Clay Orange” colorway of the Book 1.

Allen, who is the NBA's leader in 3-point percentage, has benefitted from “Point Book,” or the name for Booker's point-guard role with Kevin Durant as another superstar. Bradley Beal, who is a three-time All-Star who has averaged 30-plus in his career during 2020-21, is beginning to play more after he was sidelined 19 of the team's first 22 games with a back injury.

“I love them,” Allen said. “I've been wearing them a few times during warmups.”

Durant, who is a Nike athlete and good friend of Booker's, was in the debut video. He told ClutchPoints his favorite colorway is the “Moss Point,” which seems to have a metallic grey inspiration from the “Yes Ma'am, No Sir” Nike Air Force 1s.