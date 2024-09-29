It's been an eventful offseason thus far for Phoenix Suns' star Devin Booker and fresh off a big performance at the Summer Olympics in Paris, the veteran All-Star will begin prepping for the upcoming NBA campaign. His first signature shoe with Nike, the Nike Book 1, will continue to be marketed into the season and we'll see a number of fresh colorways drop in the meantime.

Following the release of colorways like the “Python” and the upcoming “Halloween” colorways, Devin Booker and Nike are expanding their lineup of colorways to promote the Nike Book 1 ahead of the new season. Playing off a previously announced “Sunset” pair, Booker will continue to honor The Grand Canyon State with a new “Sunrise” colorway perfect for the winter.

Nike Book 1 “Sunrise”

The newest “Sunrise” Nike Book 1 will arrival in a style code of Pink Foam/Playful Pink/Laser Orange. Opposite of the “Sunset” pair, this colorway features lighter, softer hues throughout a mainly canvas upper. The Nike Book 1 have become known for its mix of premium materials and unique feels for each shoe, so we'll see the soft material upper become the main theme in this one. The Nike Swoosh is monochromatic and is stitched into the fabric to create a subtle embossed effect.

The highlight of the shoes are the gradient purple-to-orange rubber outsoles resembling the colors of the sunrise. Naturally, the colors move opposite to the “Sunrise” pair, but feature the same details throughout, including the removal of the multi-layer back heel tab. The shoes are completed with gold accents as the shoe gives off a luxurious feel.

The Nike Book 1 “Sunrise” will release October 10, 2024 and will be made available through Nike and select retailers. They come in with a retail tag of $140 and should be made available in full sizing, so don't miss out on your chance to grab one of the hottest basketball sneakers of the year.