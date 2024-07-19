The Arizona Diamondbacks will begin a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Diamondbacks-Cubs prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Diamondbacks-Cubs Projected Starters

Ryne Nelson vs. Justin Steele

Ryne Nelson (6-6) with a 4.98 ERA

Last Start: Nelson did well in his last outing, tossing seven innings, allowing three earned runs, five hits, and striking out five in a no-decision against the Toronto Blue Jays.

2024 Road Splits: Nelson has been better on the road, going 3-3 with a 3.83 ERA over nine starts away from Chase Field.

Justin Steele (2-3) with a 2.71 ERA

Last Start: Steele dominated in his last outing, tossing seven shutout innings, allowing three hits, and striking out four in a win over the Baltimore Orioles.

2024 Home Splits: Steele has been solid at home, going 1-2 with a 3.13 ERA over six starts at Wrigley Field.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Cubs Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -118

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Cubs

Time: 2:20 PM ET/11:20 AM PT

TV: MLB Network

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Hitting has not been a problem for the Diamondbacks this season. Despite some struggles from some players, the Diamondbacks rank seventh in overall hitting. Now, they hope to keep the bats hot as they roll into the second half with aspirations of making the playoffs and making a second consecutive run to the World Series.

Christian Walker is a consistent bat in the lineup. So far, he is batting .264 with 22 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 58 runs. Ketel Marte also offers some pop in the lineup. He is hitting .292 with 19 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 64 runs. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is also consistent this season. Ultimately, he is batting .264 with 13 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 43 runs. But Corbin Carroll needs to step it up. Unfortunately, he is hitting just .212 with five home runs, 32 RBIs, and 60 runs and hopes to snap out of his season-long slump.

The Diamondbacks have not had much luck from their starting pitchers this season. Unfortunately, it's been a hot mess as they rank 27th in team ERA. They hope Nelson can remedy that and toss a good game. When he finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 22nd in baseball in team ERA, led by closer Paul Sewald, who is 0-2 with a 3.32 ERA.

The Diamondbacks will cover the spread if their bats can give them the early advantage. Then, it will give them an advantage for their starting pitcher to not feel so much pressure to avoid making mistakes.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Hitting has been a significant issue in the northside this season. Sadly, the offense in Chicago has been punchless and pointless. The Cubs need their best hitters to produce at the plate and find ways to manufacture some runs.

Nico Hoerner is supposed to be a major player in this lineup. Yet, he is batting just .256 with four home runs, 29 RBIs, and 48 runs. Dansby Swanson is also supposed to offer some power. However, he is hitting just .212 with nine home runs, 31 RBIs, and 37 runs. Ian Happ is not consistently producing at the level we expect of him. So far, he is batting .243 with 15 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 53 runs. Cody Bellinger might not be around for much longer. Regardless, he is still hitting .269 with nine home runs, 37 RBIs, and 39 runs.

Pitching has been up and down for the Cubs this season. On the one hand, their starting pitching is supreme, ranking ninth in baseball in team ERA. On the other hand, their bullpen is atrocious, ranking 28th in team ERA. If Steele can pitch well, he will hope he can turn it over to either Hector Nerris or one of the many others in this bullpen-by-committee.

The Cubs will cover the spread if they can collectively score some runs early and build a lead. Then, they need their bullpen to avoid collapsing down the stretch and for Steele to start well.

Final Diamondbacks-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are 48-49 against the spread this season. Conversely, the Cubs are 48-50. Arizona is also 25-22 against the spread on the road, while the Cubs are just 17-29 against the spread on the road. The Diamondbacks are currently one game behind a playoff spot, while the Cubs sit 3 1/2 games back. Substantially, this one will come down to who hits better, and that has not been a strong suit for the Cubs. We like the Diamondbacks to get the nod here on the road and cover the spread because they have the better bats and will expose the Chicago bullpen. Take the Diamondbacks to cover the spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+146)