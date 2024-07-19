The Honkai Star Rail Version 2.4 Special Program Livestream brings with them Stellar Jade redemption codes! Check them out here to get Stellar Jades, Credits, and more.

Honkai Star Rail Version 2.4 Livestream Stellar Jade Redemption Codes

Here are the Special Redemption codes revealed during the Honkai Star Rail Version 2.4 Special Program:

– 100 Stellar Jades, 50,000 credits – 100 Stellar Jades, 5 Traveler’s Guide – 100 Stellar Jades, 4 Refined Aether

With the three codes, you’ll get a total of 300 Stellar Jades and more. You can redeem these codes on the official site. Redeem them ASAP as these are only valid for 24 hours after the livestream and you do not want to miss out on these codes.

Honkai Star Rail 2.4 adds two new playable 5-star characters, Yunli and Jiaoqiu. The 5-star characters’ Signature Light Cones will both have a rate-up Event Warp Banner that will run simultaneously with the characters. A new version of March 7th will also arrive in Version 2.3.

More information on all characters can be found below.

“Swords have a temper. Sometimes, you have to touch them to calm them down — put the hilt of the sword in your hand, and it’ll tell you what’s wrong!”

A sword hunter from the Xianzhou Zhuming and “the Flaming Heart” General Huaiyan’s darling granddaughter. Frank and straightforward. She practiced swordsmanship and forging from Huaiyan since young, and thus is the second-youngest prodigy swordmaster of the Flamewheel Octet. Fueled by an intense loathing for the cursed swords that emerged from the Zhuming, she vowed to “hunt down and wipe out all cursed swords.”

Yunli is a 5-star Physical character on the Path of Destruction. We first heard/read about Yunli during the 2.1-anniversary board game, where we learned that Jing Yuan tried to set her and Yanqing up as they are both “of similar age, love collecting all manner of swords, and have studied swordsmanship since their youth.”

She is the latest Destruction Character, coming after Firefly from Version 2.3. She is also the third Phyhsical Destruction Character after Clara and the Trailblazer.

“No matter how many times I say it, people always forget — cooking is medicine, and making medicine is cooking. Using food to treat the sick is my specialty. As the saying goes, a chef who doesn’t want to be a healer isn’t worth his salt… or pepper, for that matter.

A foxian healer from the Xianzhou Yaoqing and a counselor. Often greets people with a smile, but is rather cunning. Born into a prestigious Alchemy Commission family, he once withdrew from practicing medicine due to a broken heart. However, he returned to the field to treat “the Merlin’s Claw,” General Feixiao. Skilled in the study of alchemical prescription that views food as medicine, especially those that induce a sensation of spiciness. They invented a cauldron-based medicinal formula known as the “nine-squared grid.”

Jiaoqiu is a 5-star Fire character on the Path of Nihility. Outside of drip marketing, we actually do not know much about Jiaoqiu. We will likely learn more about him in the upcoming live stream and update.

He is the latest Nihility character, coming after Acheron in version 2.1. He is also the first 5-star Fire Nihility character, as the previous Fire Nihility Character, Guinaifen, is just a 4-star.

“Pardon my manners!”

March 7th in a Xianzhou-styled outfit. A sword-wielding female martial artist. Learning swordsmanship from both Yunli and Yanqing, she is eager to create more beautiful memories on the Xianzhou.

Originally teased during the Version 2.3 livestream and revealed during the Summer Game Fest, March 7th (The Hunt) is an alternate version of March 7th, similar to how the Trailblazer can switch paths. This version in particular is a 4-Star Imaginary character on the path of The Hunt.

Based on the official drip marketing tweet, players will be able to get March 7th for free by participating in the event. The livestream will likely reveal just what players need to do to get her.

Other than the new characters and alternate March 7th version, Version 2.4 will see us return to the Xianzhou Luofu for the Wardance, an important event hinted at during the end section of the Version 2.3 livestream. We will also likely see a new map, encounter new enemies, and more.

That’s all for the Honkai Star Rail 2.4 redemption codes. Make sure to redeem those codes immediately, as they expire quickly.

Want more of the latest gaming news, updates, and video game releases? Subscribe now to the ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter to receive your weekly dose of video game information.