Barring an unexpected turnaround, the Chicago Cubs must consider entering the MLB trade deadline as sellers. If the Cubs are prepared to make a trade, Cody Bellinger's name will certainly come up amongst interested teams.

It won't be the first time Bellinger has been in trade rumors, as he was sought after leading up to the 2023 MLB trade deadline. He's planning on doing exactly what he did last time, blocking out the noise and focusing on only improving his game, via Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic.

“Feels like it's a little different this year,” Bellinger said. “But just like last year, I'm definitely not going to think about it. Like everything, it's a distraction to what you need to accomplish. I won't think about it. Just take it day by day.”

While Bellinger was a hot commodity at the deadline, Chicago decided to take him off the market as they were in the midst of a hot streak. However, even with Bellinger in the lineup the Cubs were unable to capitalize and missed out on the playoffs.

Bellinger said that during that time, he built a strong line of communication with President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer. Both sides were understanding of the team's situation and that a trade could be on the table. If the Cubs once again put Bellinger on the trade market, the outfielder is once again expecting to work with Hoyer to find the best possible outcome.

But Chicago's outlook is much bleaker than when the deadline rolled around in 2023. At 40-48, the Cubs are 12 games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central and six game out of a Wild Card spot. Sweeping changes could be coming to the North Side.

As the Cubs discuss trades with teams, Cody Bellinger will be the focus of numerous conversations. But no matter who is the team on the other side, Bellinger is just focusing on baseball.

What Cody Bellinger offers in trade

While Cody Bellinger was signed to a three-year, $80 million contract, it contains opt-outs after the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Any team trading for him could theoretically be getting a rental. Or, Bellinger could be a part of their lineup for up to two more seasons. That disparity in control could hurt the Cubs in talks. Teams want certainty if they're going to part with supreme prospect capital.

At the plate, Bellinger is hitting .274 with nine home runs, 37 RBI and four stolen bases. He's having a down year compared to what fans and pundits were expecting. Especially after a 2023 campaign that saw Bellinger hit .307 with 26 home runs, 97 RBI and 20 stolen bases.

Still, the outfielder/first baseman is a former MVP, Rookie of the Year, World Series winner and two-time All-Star. Cody Bellinger has hit .259 with 187 home runs, 556 RBI and 86 stolen bases over his eight-year major league career.

At least one MLB team will be interested in Bellinger is truly made available at the deadline. The only question is what the Cubs would get for him. Bellinger isn't interested in finding out to who or what the package would be in any potential trade.