The Phoenix Suns have narrowed their head-coaching search to four finalists, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse, former Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers, Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez and Kevin Young, who was the team’s associate head coach for the last two seasons under Monty Williams, made the cut.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported former Los Angeles Lakers coach Nick Nurse is also a finalist.

According to Charania, the Suns are looking for a coach who can have respect from the players, demand accountability and have offensive creativity.

Nurse was viewed as one of Phoenix’s top options by Charania. He led the Raptors to the 2019 NBA championship and employed a box-and-one defense against the Golden State Warriors in that series, among other concepts.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rivers is a championship coach, having won with the Boston Celtics in 2008. However, he has struggled in the playoffs. Rivers’ Clippers in 2020 blew a 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

This year, the 76ers led the Celtics 3-2 in the conference semifinals, but they lost a closeout game at home and then were blown out in Game 7.

Fernandez was on the staff of Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown, who was named the NBA’s Coach of the Year this season. The Kings had the best offense in the NBA at 120.2 points per game. Fernandez could provide some of the offensive creativity the Suns want.

Young has been with the Suns’ staff for the last three seasons, including the last two as associate head coach. He reportedly has the backing of Suns players and knows the team, so it could be a dependable option.

For more on the Suns’ offseason, check out our rumors at ClutchPoints.com.