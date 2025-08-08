What was supposed to be a night to evaluate who might emerge as the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback quickly became another challenge for head coach Shane Steichen. Anthony Richardson exited the preseason matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, suffering a dislocated pinky on his throwing hand.

Steichen confirmed that the joint was popped back into place immediately and that Richardson will be evaluated daily.

“He's doing all right,” he said. “It's a dislocation. They popped it back in. Let's see how it goes.

#Colts HC Shane Steichen called Anthony Richardson “day-to-day.” Dislocated pinky was popped back in. pic.twitter.com/vqZIBoSPX5 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 8, 2025

His early exit forced the team to alter its initial plan, which had included a more balanced split of reps with Daniel Jones.

“Absolutely, that's definitely a thing I'll look into because obviously Daniel got the bulk of the reps today,” Steichen said, according to the Colts website. “I'll look into that.”

Steichen said he’ll have to reevaluate the plan for the #Colts QBs next week if Richardson is available since Richardson got much less playing time than planned and Daniel Jones wound up getting more. https://t.co/XG1vTNlQos — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 8, 2025

Before leaving the game, Richardson completed two of three pass attempts for 21 yards. His absence led to Jones playing 31 snaps—far more than initially expected. Jones finished 10-of-21 for 144 yards in the Colts' 24–16 loss. Steichen acknowledged that he will reassess both quarterbacks' roles for the second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, a matchup intended to give Richardson more playing time.

The battle for the starting role has been one of the points of the Colts' offseason. Steichen had yet to name one while the team listed “Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson” as potential starters on its official depth chart. The plan was to alternate snap counts between the two in the first two preseason games, but the injury could force an adjustment.

Since the start of training camp, Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard have emphasized that consistency determines who earns the starting job. Despite his explosive upside—including 10 rushing touchdowns last season—Richardson continues to work on his accuracy, having completed just 47% of his passes in his career. The arrival of Jones on a one-year, $14 million deal only intensified the internal competition. Still, Richardson has remained focused through it all.

The Colts will return to practice this weekend at Grand Park and are scheduled for a joint session with the Packers before their second preseason contest. All eyes will be on Richardson's recovery and how it could affect the quarterback rotation.