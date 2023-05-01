Bryce Harper is expected to return for the Philadelphia Phillies during their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts joked with Harper as he was taking grounders at first base.

“Take three more days!” Dave Roberts yelled to Harper while he was taking grounders at first base, according to Jack Harris of LA Times Sports.

“No, I’m just gonna suck for two days,” Bryce Harper to Roberts after laughing at the joke, according to Harris.

Harper is returning from Tommy John Surgery, and has been practicing first base to be able to return sooner than expected. The Phillies could use Harper, if he is able to eventually hit at his peak form. It will be intriguing to see whether he hits the ground running or needs some time to get acclimated to facing MLB pitching again.

The Phillies come into the series against the Dodgers with a 15-14 record. Harper is not in the lineup for Monday’s game, but he is expected to return on Tuesday. Philadelphia trails the Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins and New York Mets in the National League East division.

The Phillies finished third in the division during the 2022 season, but went on a run to the World Series, eventually losing to the Houston Astros. The National League East is viewed as a strong division, and the Phillies will have to battle to try to climb the standings. However, as we saw last year, if you just get in, you can make a run, and this Phillies team has experience doing just that. Harper’s return can help the Phillies get into a playoff spot.