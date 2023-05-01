Bryce Harper’s return to the Philadelphia Phillies lineup is officially upon us. Reports said Monday that Harper has been cleared by a doctor in Los Angeles and if that were the case he’d be in the lineup on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As if there was any doubt, Harper himself took to social media to let Phillies fans know that he was coming back.

Harper seemed overjoyed and excited to rejoin his Phillies teammates and get back on the diamond. He is making one of the quickest turnarounds anyone recovering from Tommy John surgery has made. It would be 159 days between surgery and the first game back were Harper to be in the lineup on Tuesday.

Harper fought through injury and played as much as he could last season, playing the bulk of the year with that UCL tear. It should come as no surprise then that he could recover from such a difficult injury in record time, though it is still quite an astonishing accomplishment.

The Phillies have faired well without Harper as they did without him last season. The Phillies enter May with a 15-14 record with Harper set to join them in the midst of winning eight of their last 12. The addition of Harper will only help an already stellar offense for the Phillies, whose main problems lie within the pitching staff.

Bryce Harper has proven to be a different breed of athlete with his insane accomplishments. Though this feat won’t earn him a trophy or endorsement, it is something to be proud of and something to recognize.