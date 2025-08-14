The Philadelphia Phillies firmly find themselves in the driver's seat after a good few weeks. Currently, they lead the New York Mets by five games in the National League East. Despite that, there is still work to do. The Phillies' division title hopes will largely depend on how things shape up against the Mets. The Phillies-Mets rivalry has been amazing for the NL East and the sport of baseball.

The Phillies understand what is at stake. Additionally, they also know that winning the division does not guarantee a title. Winning the NL East is still the ultimate goal. If the playoffs began today, Philadelphia would have a bye week while awaiting the highest seed in the wildcard. At the moment, Philadelphia has -750 odds to win the NL East, according to FanDuel.

The Phillies' division title hopes will squarely hinge on three factors. These factors will determine whether they are hosting a wildcard team or starting the playoffs on the road. With that said, it's time to look at what they need to do over the last few weeks.

How the Phillies play against the Mets

There are seven games left against the Mets. So far, it has not gone well for Philadelphia, as they are 2-4 against the Mets. They have not done well in the Phillies-Mets rivalry this season. One thing of great concern was their inability to win at Citi Field.

The Mets swept the Phillies in their three-game series at Citi Field in April. However, the Phillies bounced back by winning two of three games against them in June. The teams will meet again on Monday, August 25th, in a three-game showdown at Citi Field. Later, they will face off in a four-game set at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies struggled to pitch against the Mets. Furthermore, the Phillies' defense stumbled against New York, which has become all too familiar. The bullpen did not do well, and that is something that has plagued them all season.

Can the bullpen hold up?

The bullpen is still 23rd in team ERA, and it has caused issues all season. That is why they went out and got Jhoan Duran at the MLB trade deadline. However, things might have turned around after Duran shut the door down for Philadelphia, and it seems to have saved it. With Jose Alvarado ineligible for the playoffs, the team needed a reliable closer who could finish games. But will it be enough?

With Jordan Romano continuing to struggle, there has been a lot of movement and uncertainty in this bullpen. For now, Duran is the closer while Matt Strahm attempts to tow the line as the setup man. Additionally, Orion Kerkerring is another reliever who could make an impact, as he has a 2.62 ERA.

The Phillies also have 40-year-old David Robertson in their bullpen. How long will he hold up? The bullpen has a reliable closer right now, but it's the other pieces that are the question marks. Things will be interesting, and this bullpen might need to do a lot more to hold off the Mets, especially when they play each other.

The September stretch

The Phillies-Mets rivalry will be renewed in September when the teams meet for four games at Citizens Bank Park. However, the main question is what the teams will look like in the standings.

As the Phillies currently have a five-game lead, history has told us that nothing is guaranteed, and no lead is safe. There have been years where the Mets and Phillies have both had large leads in the NL East and found a way to collapse. Unfortunately, a losing streak can ruin a team, and the Phillies have to be careful to avoid one.

When September begins, the Phillies will begin a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at America Family Field. Then, they will face the Miami Marlins for three games at LoanDepot Park. After they play the Mets for four games, the Phillies will face the Kansas City Royals for three games. There will also be a six-game road trip against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks before ending the season with six games against the Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins.

The Phillies will need Zach Wheeler to stay healthy down the line and for the rest of the rotation to stay consistent. Additionally, they need to keep hitting the ball well. Philadelphia shortstop Trea Turner must continue to hit the ball well and continue his great season.

If the Phillies want to win the NL East, they must thrive in September. While the Brewers, Dodgers, and Mets will provide the toughest tests, beating the bad teams on their schedule will also be critical for the Phillies' division title hopes.