Currently two and a half games ahead of the second place New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies' quest to return to October continues on. The team made a few moves at the trade deadline and have won three games in a row. On Wednesday, the team received an update on the status of ace Zack Wheeler. According to Phillies manager Rob Thomson (via the Athletic's Rob Gelb on X, formerly Twitter), Wheeler received an MRI on his shoulder. Even though it was clean, team leadership decided to bump his latest start to Sunday.

“Phillies are bumping Zack Wheeler back two days to Sunday,” posted Gelb on Wednesday. “He complained of some shoulder stiffness. They sent him for an MRI. It was clean, Rob Thomson said. Wheeler played catch today.”

Better to be safe than sorry, especially when it comes to Wheeler. The Philadelphia ace is having another standout season, compiling a WAR of 4.9 so far through the first few days of August. Once, he's in the mix for the NL Cy Young as well. Will this be the year where Wheeler finally clinches the award? If so, then pushing his next start back a couple of days should help all parties involved.

Phillies avoid serious injury scare with ace Zack Wheeler

Thomson's update on his ace is certainly a welcome one. Although it is concerning that Wheeler's shoulder gave him some issues, more rest will undoubtedly do the 35-year-old some good. The team has starting depth it can use to withstand his delayed start. Furthermore, the moves to enhance their bullpen as the deadline, as well as the impending return of Jose Alvarado from suspension, will help as well.

As the Phillies continue to make their push towards the postseason, all hands have to be on deck. The team has consistently been in contention under Thomson and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. They've come close to winning the World Series before. Can Wheeler and the Phillies take the next step once the playoffs roll around? If so, don't be surprised to see Philadelphia capture its first Fall Classic since 2008.