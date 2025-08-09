Bryce Harper is one of the most decorated Philadelphia Phillies players ever. However, the one thing the two-time MVP is missing on his resume is a title. Luckily for him, the team Rob Thomson and the Phillies have put around him has a real shot at bringing a title home. For example, Jhoan Duran has been excellent out of Philadelphia's bullpen while Kyle Schwarber continues to rake.

Harper has been on multiple deep playoff runs in his storied career. While the Phillies' roster is full of veteran stars, the All-Star infielder commands the clubhouse as the team leader. He has helped Philadelphia begin to break away from the New York Mets in the National League East with a calm demeanor. According to Harper, confidence is key when it comes to being consistent.

Watch my interview with Phillies first baseman @bryceharper3 where we discuss Philadelphia’s World Series chances and the possibility of him playing for Team USA in the WBC plus more in the link below. Like, share and subscribe for more MLB exclusives.https://t.co/450T6hoh8d pic.twitter.com/IRwhityom7 — Malik Mill (@_teammill) August 9, 2025

“You have to have that confidence, cause this game, it's so hard,” Harper said. “It'll eat you up and spit you out. Sometimes you're going through it, you're going well and other times it's one of the hardest games to play in the world. Being able to have confidence in your ability, cause it's a really tough game, but understanding you're really good and sometimes you're going to go through the ups and downs…”

While the Phillies have endured their struggles this season, the team is riding momentum into Saturday night's game. Schwarber's 41st home run gave Philadelphia a lead against the Texas Rangers that became a 9-1 win. The victory is the team's fourth in their last five games, a testament to the dominance they have shown all season.

While Harper, Duran, and the rest of the roster enjoy winning, their eyes are on the playoffs. The Phillies have had enough regular season success that a poor postseason showing could make the 2025 season a failure. Despite the pressure, Harper believes that his team has what it takes to go all the way. According to him, it's just a matter of getting the rest of his teammates to buy in.