While the NL MVP race is in full swing, with Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani the favorite to bring it home for the third year in a row, there is a vocal, growing segment of fans who believe Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber should be in that conversation, too.

Currently tied with Ohtani for the most homers in the National League, Schwarber's impressive handiwork with a Louisville slugger has helped to lift the Phillies back into the World Series conversation, even as Bryce Harper has missed time with injury.

One new member of the Schwarber hype train? Well, that would be another Philadelphia sports legend, Charles Barkley, who, during an appearance on MLB Tonight, made it be known that while Barry Bonds is the best hitter he's ever seen, the Phillies slugger is his pick for NL MVP.

“Oh man, it had to be, the best I've ever seen is Barry Bonds,” Barkley declared. “You know, to watch that guy, he's only gonna get one or two pitches a game. And to be able to hit a home run, it was incredible. Albert Pujols, you know right now, I think my boy Kyle Schwarber is gonna steal the National League MVP.”

Excluding their work in the field, the argument that Schwarber is having a better offensive season is totally valid. While Schwarber has the same number of home runs as Ohtani, he has 19 more RBIs because he doesn't lead things off for Rob Thomson's unit. And yet, because Ohtani is a starting pitcher and has better advanced metrics from slugging to OPS, the Dodgers' DH has to be considered the favorite until otherwise noted.

Will Barkley ultimately come out on top? Will his prediction come true and give Philadelphia its first NL MVP since Bryce Harper accomplished the feat back in 2021? Or will Ohtani pull it out in the end and forge an MVP dynasty worthy of his impressive legend? Fans will find out soon enough.