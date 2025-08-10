The Philadelphia Phillies are atop the National League East and getting great performances from their trade deadline acquisitions. Jhoan Duran is three-for-three on save opportunities, and Harrison Bader has his first homer in Philly. But the Phillies are still looking to add to their bullpen, and have called up veteran David Robertson despite poor AAA numbers.

“Prior to [Sunday's] game against the Texas Rangers, the Phillies recalled RHP David Robertson from Lehigh Valley (AAA). To make room on the 26-man roster, RHP Alan Rangel was optioned to Lehigh Valley. Robertson will wear No. 30,” the team's official account announced.

Since signing with the Phillies in July, Robertson has made six relief appearances for AAA Lehigh Valley. In 5.1 innings, he's allowed six earned runs and 11 hits for a 10.13 ERA. But bullpen struggles have been a big issue for the Fightins this year, so Robertson is getting his shot.

The Phillies' bullpen struggles started with the suspension of Jose Alvarado in May. He made 20 appearances with a 2.70 ERA before a PED suspension knocked him out for 80 games. While the suspension is winding down, he is ineligible for the postseason. Robertson can be an important piece for them in October.

Robertson was a free agent until he signed with the Phillies even after a solid season with the Texas Rangers. He made 68 appearances with a 3.00 ERA and walked just 27 batters in 72 innings. No one signed him in the offseason, but he will get the chance to compete for a World Series with the Phillies.

While the Mets have been struggling, the Phillies have been increasing their NL East lead. They entered Sunday's action with a 4.5-game advantage in the division and a big road trip continuing. The Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals provide a runway for the team to get hot and for Robertson to gain some confidence as August continues.