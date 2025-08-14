It is no secret that the San Francisco 49ers missed Christian McCaffrey last season. He was never really able to make a difference, as an unexpected injury occurred during the previous season's training camp. After only playing in four games last season, CMC is aiming to make a massive comeback to help get the Niners back in the playoffs.

McCaffrey has been looking good in training camp. A fully healthy CMC is one of the best players in the game, and since joining the 49ers, he has been a touchdown scoring machine. The running back is only 29 years old as well, so he has plenty of gas left in the tank. It seems everyone is ecstatic to see him back.

According to David Lombardi, head coach Kyle Shanahan is comparing CMC to his 2023 version, where he scored 14 rushing touchdowns and caught seven receiving TDs. CMC was the best player in the game that season. After not finding the endzone last year, it will feel very good for No. 23 to reach the endzone in 2025.

Broke Purdy also said, “Mentally, he is on one,” about McCaffrey this training camp.

That is exactly what you want to hear if you are a Niners fan. The 49ers' offense is banged up right now, but knowing their star player is healthy is what gets them through the day.

Star receiver Brandon Aiyuk is close to returning to action. Right now, Aiyuk has a leadership role with the rookies. Shanahan is expecting Aiyuk to return around Week 6 of the NFL season.

Backup running backs Isaac Guerendo and Jordan James are hurt. Jauan Jennings is also hurt, and Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins are banged up. A lot of those names are depth, but that does take away from the fact that this offense is going to have a next-man-up mentality for almost the entire season. The offense can't rely on Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and CMC for a load of the offense. They need their depth healthy to get back to showcasing one of the best offenses in the NFL.