The Philadelphia Phillies have been without relief pitcher Jose Alvarado for months. Rob Thomson's reliever received an 80-game suspension by Major League Baseball for violating PED rules. While Matt Strahm and Jhoan Duran have stepped up in his absence, the Phillies can't wait for Alvarado to return. He is ready to make his comeback as well and help the team win.

Before his suspension, Alvarado was a key piece of Thomson's bullpen. The addition of Duran makes his role a bit smaller, but Philadelphia needs every piece pitching at their best down the stretch of the season. The Phillies and New York Mets have been locked into the National League East race for the majority of the season. Their competition could come down to the last game.

Alvarado spoke up about making his return from suspension. The reliever took to social media to speak about his suspension and his path to the mound. He was apologetic about what he had done and is excited to get back into the Phillies' clubhouse.

“I am fully aware that using prohibited substances is wrong and I would never intend to do so because I have always had great respect for the game, my organization, my teammates, and the fans, all of whom I offer my sincere apologies,” Alvarado said.

The veteran talked about the consequences of his actions and how much he regrets what happened.

“I thank God for giving me the strength to overcome this situation,” he continued. “I am glad to be back and ready to support the team.”

While getting Alvarado back into the mix is a big boost, Thomson told ESPN that he is proud of his bullpen.

“I think they've done pretty well without him, to tell you the truth,” Thomson said. “We've won a lot of games without him. But [Alvarado] certainly is going to bring more energy, and he's going to bring another really, really good arm.”

The Phillies have a long way to go before they get back to where they want to be. However, getting Alvarado back in the bullpen is a big step in the right direction.