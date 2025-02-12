The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series last year, dominating the New York Yankees in the Fall Classic. While it was a fantastic run after a historic offseason, they did not stop there. Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, and Tanner Scott joined the team as big free-agent acquisitions. This historic spending spree started with a trade for Mookie Betts, who keeps the Dodgers World Series thoughts in perspective.

“We didn’t win last year by talking about the World Series every day,’’ Betts told USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “We won last year because we talked about the task at hand. I think we have to continue to talk about the task at hand and not worry about the end goal. We can’t race to the finish line.’’

The World Series is the only goal for the Dodgers, who got better after winning their second title in five years. After improving their rotation, they brought back Kike Hernandez and Clayton Kershaw just before spring training began. Even with other NL West teams improving, they are World Series favorites.

The Dodgers will run out a borderline All-Star team when the season starts with their eyes on the World Series. Just how far will they go this season?

Can Mookie Betts and the Dodgers win the World Series?

The Dodgers are heavy favorites on FanDuel at +250 to win the World Series. The Yankees are the second favorite at +750. But the National League improved across the board this offseason to challenge Los Angeles. The Diamondbacks added Corbin Burnes, Willy Adames is in San Francisco, and the biggest one is Juan Soto, who is on the Mets.

Betts' mindset is the one the Dodgers need to have going into 2025. They have a serious chance at the regular season wins record, 116 by the 2001 Seattle Mariners, but cannot win all of those games in February. The World Series is eight months away and there is a lot of baseball between now and then. They need to focus on spring training before worrying about either of those goals.

Last year, the Dodgers dealt with a copious amount of injuries, especially to their starting rotation. The pitching was so thin they went to bullpen games in the playoffs. They now have a ton of depth with five ace-quality players in the rotation and prospects Dustin May and Landon Knack as their depth.

The Dodgers should have their eyes set on the World Series again but they have to take it one day at a time.